Programming API
Node Modules
Zuplo supports certain node modules, but to ensure the security and performance of each API Gateway we must approve each module. This process only takes a few hours so if you need something new please reach out support by emailing support@zuplo.com.
Additionally, you can also bundle custom modules inside of your own project. This process does require some knowledge of node and npm, but it allows you to use any module or version of the module. To learn how to bundle your own modules, see the sample Custom Modules on Github.
Type Checking Errors
When referencing a custom module in the Zuplo Portal, you might see that the module has a red underline in your code editor. Some modules are not typed or their types cannot be bundled to use with the Zuplo Portal.
You can ignore these errors as they will not affect the functionality of the module. Alternatively, if you use local development you can install the module locally to enable code completion and type checking.
Below are the currently installed modules.
|Module
|Version
|Description
|@sagi.io/workers-jwt
|0.0.22
|Generate JWTs on Cloudflare Workers using the WebCrypto API
|groq-sdk
|0.3.2
|The official TypeScript library for the Groq API
|openai
|4.1.0
|Client library for the OpenAI API
|bcryptjs
|2.4.3
|Optimized bcrypt in plain JavaScript with zero dependencies. Compatible to 'bcrypt'.
|cookie
|0.7.2
|HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization
|lodash
|4.17.21
|Lodash modular utilities.
|stripe
|14.21.0
|Stripe API wrapper
|faunadb
|4.5.4
|FaunaDB Javascript driver for Node.JS and Browsers
|realm-web
|1.7.0
|Authenticate and communicate with the MongoDB Realm platform, from your web-browser
|@team-plain/typescript-sdk
|3.5.0
|Typescript SDK for Plain's Core GraphQL API
|@xata.io/client
|0.21.1
|Xata.io SDK for TypeScript and JavaScript
|algoliasearch
|4.14.3
|A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia API.
|@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner
|3.626.0
|@azure/cosmos
|3.17.1
|Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Service Node.js SDK for SQL API
|@upstash/redis
|v1.25.2
|An HTTP/REST based Redis client built on top of Upstash REST API.
|ajv-formats
|2.1.1
|Format validation for Ajv v7+
|mmdynamo
|0.3.0
|The official C8 Dynamo JavaScript driver.
|@azure/core-auth
|1.4.0
|Provides low-level interfaces and helper methods for authentication in Azure SDK
|@cerbos/http
|0.19.2
|Client library for interacting with the Cerbos policy decision point service over HTTP from browser-based applications
|@clickhouse/client-web
|0.2.7
|Official JS client for ClickHouse DB - Web API implementation
|inngest
|3.3.0
|Official SDK for Inngest.com
|@aws-sdk/client-rds-data
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Rds Data Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|@sentry/tracing
|7.11.1
|Extensions for Sentry AM
|cheerio
|1.0.0-rc.11
|Tiny, fast, and elegant implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server
|@logtail/edge
|0.4.17
|Better Stack Edge runtime logger (formerly Logtail)
|@cfworker/cosmos
|1.13.4
|Azure Cosmos DB client for Cloudflare Workers and service workers
|@openmeter/sdk
|1.0.0-beta.184
|Client for OpenMeter: Real-Time and Scalable Usage Metering
|@supabase/supabase-js
|2.39.1
|Isomorphic Javascript client for Supabase
|jose
|5.6.3
|JWA, JWS, JWE, JWT, JWK, JWKS for Node.js, Browser, Cloudflare Workers, Deno, Bun, and other Web-interoperable runtimes
|@aws-sdk/client-kinesis
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Kinesis Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|@aws-sdk/client-sqs
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Sqs Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|toucan-js
|4.0.0
|Cloudflare Workers client for Sentry
|@aws-sdk/client-sns
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Sns Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|casbin.js
|1.0.1
|An authorization library that supports access control models like ACL, RBAC, ABAC in Typescript
|ai
|3.0.15
|@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Dynamodb Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|graphql
|16.8.1
|A Query Language and Runtime which can target any service.
|@shopify/shopify-api
|9.5.1
|Shopify API Library for Node - accelerate development with support for authentication, graphql proxy, webhooks
|@aws-sdk/client-lambda
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Lambda Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|ethers
|6.13.1
|A complete and compact Ethereum library, for dapps, wallets and any other tools.
|@aws-sdk/client-cognito-identity-provider
|3.625.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Cognito Identity Provider Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|svix
|1.4.12
|Svix API client
|@aws-sdk/client-s3
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript S3 Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
|@aws-sdk/client-rds
|3.624.0
|AWS SDK for JavaScript Rds Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native