Programming API

Node Modules

Zuplo supports certain node modules, but to ensure the security and performance of each API Gateway we must approve each module. This process only takes a few hours so if you need something new please reach out support by emailing support@zuplo.com.

Additionally, you can also bundle custom modules inside of your own project. This process does require some knowledge of node and npm, but it allows you to use any module or version of the module. To learn how to bundle your own modules, see the sample Custom Modules on Github.

Type Checking Errors

When referencing a custom module in the Zuplo Portal, you might see that the module has a red underline in your code editor. Some modules are not typed or their types cannot be bundled to use with the Zuplo Portal.

You can ignore these errors as they will not affect the functionality of the module. Alternatively, if you use local development you can install the module locally to enable code completion and type checking.

Below are the currently installed modules.

ModuleVersionDescription
@sagi.io/workers-jwt0.0.22Generate JWTs on Cloudflare Workers using the WebCrypto API
groq-sdk0.3.2The official TypeScript library for the Groq API
openai4.1.0Client library for the OpenAI API
bcryptjs2.4.3Optimized bcrypt in plain JavaScript with zero dependencies. Compatible to 'bcrypt'.
cookie0.7.2HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization
lodash4.17.21Lodash modular utilities.
stripe14.21.0Stripe API wrapper
faunadb4.5.4FaunaDB Javascript driver for Node.JS and Browsers
realm-web1.7.0Authenticate and communicate with the MongoDB Realm platform, from your web-browser
@team-plain/typescript-sdk3.5.0Typescript SDK for Plain's Core GraphQL API
@xata.io/client0.21.1Xata.io SDK for TypeScript and JavaScript
algoliasearch4.14.3A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia API.
@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner3.626.0
@azure/cosmos3.17.1Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Service Node.js SDK for SQL API
@upstash/redisv1.25.2An HTTP/REST based Redis client built on top of Upstash REST API.
ajv-formats2.1.1Format validation for Ajv v7+
mmdynamo0.3.0The official C8 Dynamo JavaScript driver.
@azure/core-auth1.4.0Provides low-level interfaces and helper methods for authentication in Azure SDK
@cerbos/http0.19.2Client library for interacting with the Cerbos policy decision point service over HTTP from browser-based applications
@clickhouse/client-web0.2.7Official JS client for ClickHouse DB - Web API implementation
inngest3.3.0Official SDK for Inngest.com
@aws-sdk/client-rds-data3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Rds Data Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
@sentry/tracing7.11.1Extensions for Sentry AM
cheerio1.0.0-rc.11Tiny, fast, and elegant implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server
@logtail/edge0.4.17Better Stack Edge runtime logger (formerly Logtail)
@cfworker/cosmos1.13.4Azure Cosmos DB client for Cloudflare Workers and service workers
@openmeter/sdk1.0.0-beta.184Client for OpenMeter: Real-Time and Scalable Usage Metering
@supabase/supabase-js2.39.1Isomorphic Javascript client for Supabase
jose5.6.3JWA, JWS, JWE, JWT, JWK, JWKS for Node.js, Browser, Cloudflare Workers, Deno, Bun, and other Web-interoperable runtimes
@aws-sdk/client-kinesis3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Kinesis Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
@aws-sdk/client-sqs3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Sqs Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
toucan-js4.0.0Cloudflare Workers client for Sentry
@aws-sdk/client-sns3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Sns Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
casbin.js1.0.1An authorization library that supports access control models like ACL, RBAC, ABAC in Typescript
ai3.0.15
@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Dynamodb Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
graphql16.8.1A Query Language and Runtime which can target any service.
@shopify/shopify-api9.5.1Shopify API Library for Node - accelerate development with support for authentication, graphql proxy, webhooks
@aws-sdk/client-lambda3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Lambda Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
ethers6.13.1A complete and compact Ethereum library, for dapps, wallets and any other tools.
@aws-sdk/client-cognito-identity-provider3.625.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Cognito Identity Provider Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
svix1.4.12Svix API client
@aws-sdk/client-s33.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript S3 Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
@aws-sdk/client-rds3.624.0AWS SDK for JavaScript Rds Client for Node.js, Browser and React Native
