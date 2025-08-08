Utility Head

The Head component (alias for Helmet) allows you to manage document head elements like title, meta tags, and links from anywhere in your component tree. It uses react-helmet-async under the hood.

Import

React Code import { Head } from "zudoku/components" ;

Props

The Head component accepts any valid HTML head elements as children.

Usage

Basic Title

React Code < Head > < title >My Page Title</ title > </ Head >

React Code < Head > < title >About Us - My Company</ title > < meta name = "description" content = "Learn more about our company and mission." /> < meta name = "keywords" content = "company, about, mission" /> </ Head >

React Code < Head > < title >My Blog Post</ title > < meta property = "og:title" content = "My Blog Post" /> < meta property = "og:description" content = "An interesting blog post about..." /> < meta property = "og:image" content = "https://example.com/image.jpg" /> < meta property = "og:url" content = "https://example.com/blog/my-post" /> < meta name = "twitter:card" content = "summary_large_image" /> </ Head >

React Code < Head > < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/canonical-url" /> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "es" href = "https://example.com/es" /> </ Head >

Favicon

React Code < Head > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" href = "/favicon-32x32.png" sizes = "32x32" /> < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" href = "/favicon-16x16.png" sizes = "16x16" /> </ Head >

Advanced Usage

Dynamic Title with Template

React Code function MyPage () { return ( <> < Head > < title >Contact Us</ title > </ Head > < h1 >Contact Us</ h1 > { /* Page content */ } </> ); }

React Code < Head > < title >Product Page - {productName}</ title > < meta name = "description" content = {productDescription} /> < meta property = "og:title" content = {productName} /> < meta property = "og:description" content = {productDescription} /> < meta property = "og:image" content = {productImage} /> < link rel = "canonical" href = { `https://example.com/products/${ productSlug }` } /> </ Head >

React Code function ProductPage ({ product }) { return ( <> < Head > < title >{product.name} - Our Store</ title > < meta name = "description" content = {product.description} /> {product.inStock && < meta property = "product:availability" content = "in stock" />} {product.price && < meta property = "product:price:amount" content = {product.price} />} </ Head > { /* Component content */ } </> ); }

Features

Server-Side Rendering : Works with SSR to set proper head tags

: Works with SSR to set proper head tags Dynamic Updates : Head tags update when component props change

: Head tags update when component props change Multiple Components : Head tags from multiple components are merged

: Head tags from multiple components are merged Override Behavior : Later Head components can override earlier ones

: Later Head components can override earlier ones Template Support: Zudoku's Layout automatically provides title templates

Common Use Cases

SEO Optimization

React Code < Head > < title >{pageTitle}</ title > < meta name = "description" content = {pageDescription} /> < meta name = "keywords" content = {pageKeywords} /> < link rel = "canonical" href = {canonicalUrl} /> </ Head >

Social Sharing

React Code < Head > < meta property = "og:title" content = {shareTitle} /> < meta property = "og:description" content = {shareDescription} /> < meta property = "og:image" content = {shareImage} /> < meta property = "og:url" content = {shareUrl} /> < meta name = "twitter:card" content = "summary_large_image" /> < meta name = "twitter:site" content = "@yourhandle" /> </ Head >

Structured Data

React Code < Head > < script type = "application/ld+json" > { JSON . stringify ({ "@context" : "https://schema.org" , "@type" : "Article" , headline: articleTitle, author: articleAuthor, datePublished: publishDate, })} </ script > </ Head >

Integration with Dev Portal

The Layout component automatically provides:

Title templates based on your Dev Portal meta configuration

Canonical URLs when canonicalUrlOrigin is configured

is configured Description meta tags from page meta

Favicon links from meta configuration

Notes

The Head component is an alias for the Helmet component from React Helmet Async. You can use either <Head> or <Helmet> - they're identical.

Head tags are merged across components, so you can set some meta tags globally and override specific ones in individual pages.

Remember that Head tags need to be valid HTML head elements. Invalid elements will be ignored or may cause issues.