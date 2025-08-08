Utility
Head
The Head component (alias for Helmet) allows you to manage document head elements like title, meta
tags, and links from anywhere in your component tree. It uses
react-helmet-async under the hood.
Import
Code
import { Head } from "zudoku/components";
Props
The Head component accepts any valid HTML head elements as children.
Usage
Basic Title
Code
<Head> <title>My Page Title</title> </Head>
Meta Tags
Code
<Head> <title>About Us - My Company</title> <meta name="description" content="Learn more about our company and mission." /> <meta name="keywords" content="company, about, mission" /> </Head>
Social Media Meta Tags
Code
<Head> <title>My Blog Post</title> <meta property="og:title" content="My Blog Post" /> <meta property="og:description" content="An interesting blog post about..." /> <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com/image.jpg" /> <meta property="og:url" content="https://example.com/blog/my-post" /> <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" /> </Head>
Custom Links
Code
<Head> <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/canonical-url" /> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://example.com/es" /> </Head>
Favicon
Code
<Head> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="/favicon-32x32.png" sizes="32x32" /> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="/favicon-16x16.png" sizes="16x16" /> </Head>
Advanced Usage
Dynamic Title with Template
Code
function MyPage() { return ( <> <Head> <title>Contact Us</title> </Head> <h1>Contact Us</h1> {/* Page content */} </> ); }
Multiple Head Tags
Code
<Head> <title>Product Page - {productName}</title> <meta name="description" content={productDescription} /> <meta property="og:title" content={productName} /> <meta property="og:description" content={productDescription} /> <meta property="og:image" content={productImage} /> <link rel="canonical" href={`https://example.com/products/${productSlug}`} /> </Head>
Conditional Meta Tags
Code
function ProductPage({ product }) { return ( <> <Head> <title>{product.name} - Our Store</title> <meta name="description" content={product.description} /> {product.inStock && <meta property="product:availability" content="in stock" />} {product.price && <meta property="product:price:amount" content={product.price} />} </Head> {/* Component content */} </> ); }
Features
- Server-Side Rendering: Works with SSR to set proper head tags
- Dynamic Updates: Head tags update when component props change
- Multiple Components: Head tags from multiple components are merged
- Override Behavior: Later Head components can override earlier ones
- Template Support: Zudoku's Layout automatically provides title templates
Common Use Cases
SEO Optimization
Code
<Head> <title>{pageTitle}</title> <meta name="description" content={pageDescription} /> <meta name="keywords" content={pageKeywords} /> <link rel="canonical" href={canonicalUrl} /> </Head>
Social Sharing
Code
<Head> <meta property="og:title" content={shareTitle} /> <meta property="og:description" content={shareDescription} /> <meta property="og:image" content={shareImage} /> <meta property="og:url" content={shareUrl} /> <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" /> <meta name="twitter:site" content="@yourhandle" /> </Head>
Structured Data
Code
<Head> <script type="application/ld+json"> {JSON.stringify({ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Article", headline: articleTitle, author: articleAuthor, datePublished: publishDate, })} </script> </Head>
Integration with Dev Portal
The Layout component automatically provides:
- Title templates based on your Dev Portal meta configuration
- Canonical URLs when
canonicalUrlOriginis configured
- Description meta tags from page meta
- Favicon links from meta configuration
Notes
The Head component is an alias for the Helmet component from React Helmet Async. You can use either
<Head> or
<Helmet> - they're identical.
Head tags are merged across components, so you can set some meta tags globally and override specific ones in individual pages.
Remember that Head tags need to be valid HTML head elements. Invalid elements will be ignored or may cause issues.
