Upstream Firebase Admin Auth Policy

This policy adds a Firebase Admin token to the outgoing Authentication header allowing requests to Firebase using Service Account admin permissions. This can be useful for calling Firebase services such as Firestore through a Zuplo endpoint that is secured with other means of Authentication such as API keys. Additionally, this policy can be useful for service content to all API users (for example serving a specific Firestore document containing configuration data)

We recommend reading the serviceAccountJson from environment variables (so it is not checked in to source control) using the $env(ENV_VAR) syntax.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-upstream-firebase-admin-auth-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "upstream-firebase-admin-auth-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "UpstreamFirebaseAdminAuthInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "expirationOffsetSeconds": 300,
      "serviceAccountJson": "$env(SERVICE_ACCOUNT_JSON)",
      "tokenRetries": 3
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • serviceAccountJson <string> (Required) -
    The Google Service Account key in JSON format. Note you can load this from environment variables using the $env(ENV_VAR) syntax.
  • tokenRetries <number> -
    The number of times to retry fetching the token in the event of a failure.
    Defaults to 3.
  • expirationOffsetSeconds <number> -
    The number of seconds less than the token expiration to cache the token.
    Defaults to 300.

Using the Policy

