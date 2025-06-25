Upstream Zuplo JWT Policy

This policy generates a Zuplo JWT token and attaches it to outgoing requests. It's useful when your upstream services need to authenticate requests coming from your Zuplo API Gateway using JWT tokens.

The policy creates a self-signed JWT using Zuplo's built-in JWT service and adds it to the specified request header (defaults to Authorization ). The JWT includes standard claims like subject, audience, and expiration time, plus any additional custom claims you configure.

Key features:

Configurable audience claim for specific service targeting

Configurable header name and token prefix

Support for custom claims in the JWT payload

Adjustable token expiration time

Automatic subject extraction from authenticated users

Enterprise Feature This policy is only available as part of our enterprise plans. It's free to try only any plan for development only purposes. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

Code ( json ) { "name" : "my-upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "additionalClaims" : { "role" : "admin" , "custom" : "value" }, "audience" : "https://api.example.com" , "expiresIn" : 300 , "headerName" : "Authorization" , "tokenPrefix" : "Bearer" } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

audience <string> - The audience claim for the JWT.

- The audience claim for the JWT. headerName <string> - The header name where the JWT will be attached. Defaults to 'Authorization'. Defaults to "Authorization" .

- The header name where the JWT will be attached. Defaults to 'Authorization'. Defaults to . tokenPrefix <string> - The prefix to use before the JWT token. Defaults to 'Bearer'. Set to an empty string to send the token without a prefix. Defaults to "Bearer" .

- The prefix to use before the JWT token. Defaults to 'Bearer'. Set to an empty string to send the token without a prefix. Defaults to . additionalClaims <object> - Additional claims to include in the JWT. These will be merged with the default claims.

- Additional claims to include in the JWT. These will be merged with the default claims. expiresIn <undefined> - JWT expiration time. Can be a number (seconds) or a string with units (e.g., '5m' for 5 minutes, '1h' for 1 hour, '7d' for 7 days). Defaults to 300 seconds (5 minutes). Defaults to 300 .

Using the Policy

How It Works

When a request passes through this policy:

The policy generates a new JWT token using Zuplo's JWT service The JWT includes standard claims (subject, audience, expiration) and any custom claims you configure The token is added to the specified request header (default: Authorization ) The modified request is forwarded to your upstream service Your upstream service can then validate the JWT to authenticate the request comes from your Zuplo API Gateway

Configuration

Basic Configuration

The simplest configuration uses all defaults:

Code ( json ) { "name" : "upstream-jwt-policy" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-inbound" }

This will:

Add the JWT to the Authorization header

header Use Bearer as the token prefix

as the token prefix Set token expiration to 300 seconds (5 minutes)

Use the authenticated user's subject or "api-gateway" as the JWT subject

Advanced Configuration

Code ( json ) { "name" : "upstream-jwt-policy" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "audience" : "https://api.example.com" , "headerName" : "X-API-Token" , "tokenPrefix" : "Token" , "expiresIn" : "10m" , "additionalClaims" : { "iss" : "my-api-gateway" , "scope" : "read write" , "custom" : "value" } } } }

Options Reference

audience

Type : string

: Default : The current request URL

: The current request URL Description: The audience claim for the JWT. Useful when your upstream service expects a specific audience value

headerName

Type : string

: Default : "Authorization"

: Description: The header name where the JWT will be attached

tokenPrefix

Type : string

: Default : "Bearer"

: Description: The prefix to use before the JWT token. Set to an empty string to send the token without a prefix

expiresIn

Type : number | string

Default : 300

Description : JWT expiration time. Can be: A number representing seconds (e.g., 300 for 5 minutes) A string with time units (e.g., "5m" for 5 minutes, "1h" for 1 hour, "7d" for 7 days) Supported time units: s - seconds m - minutes h - hours d - days w - weeks y - years



additionalClaims

Type : object

: Default : {}

: Description: Additional claims to include in the JWT. These will be merged with the default claims

JWT Claims

The generated JWT includes the following standard claims:

sub (subject): The authenticated user's subject claim, or "api-gateway" if no user is authenticated

(subject): The authenticated user's subject claim, or "api-gateway" if no user is authenticated aud (audience): The value from the audience option, or the current request URL if not specified

(audience): The value from the option, or the current request URL if not specified exp (expiration): Token expiration timestamp based on the expiresIn option

(expiration): Token expiration timestamp based on the option iat (issued at): Token issuance timestamp (automatically added by JWT service)

Any properties in additionalClaims will be merged into the JWT payload.

Use Cases

Audience-Specific Authentication

As a best practice, you can set the audience option to target specific upstream services. This ensures that the JWT is only valid for that service, preventing misuse if the token is intercepted.

Code ( json ) { "name" : "audience-specific-auth" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "audience" : "https://api.example.com" } } }

Custom Claims

Custom claims can be added to the JWT to provide additional context or metadata for your upstream service. For example, you might want to include environment-specific variables.

Code ( json ) { "name" : "service-auth" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "additionalClaims" : { "env" : "$env(MY_VAR)" } } } }

Custom Header Authentication

Sometimes your upstream service might already expect an Authorization header. In that case you can configure the policy to use a custom header.

Code ( json ) { "name" : "custom-header-auth" , "policyType" : "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headerName" : "X-Service-Token" , "tokenPrefix" : "" , // No prefix "expiresIn" : "30m" } } }

Prerequisites

This policy requires the JWT Service Plugin to be configured in your Zuplo project. The JWT service handles the cryptographic signing of tokens using your project's private key.

Security Considerations

Token Expiration: Keep token expiration times as short as practical for your use case Claims Validation: Upstream services should validate JWT claims, especially the audience and expiration Claim Sensitivity: Avoid including sensitive information in JWT claims as they can be decoded by anyone

Troubleshooting

Token Not Appearing in Request

Check that:

The policy is correctly configured in your route

The headerName matches what your upstream service expects

matches what your upstream service expects No other policies are overwriting the header

Invalid Token Errors

Verify that:

Your upstream service can validate Zuplo-signed JWTs

The token hasn't expired (check expiresIn setting)

setting) The audience claim matches what your upstream service expects

