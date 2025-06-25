Upstream Zuplo JWT Policy
This policy generates a Zuplo JWT token and attaches it to outgoing requests. It's useful when your upstream services need to authenticate requests coming from your Zuplo API Gateway using JWT tokens.
The policy creates a self-signed JWT using Zuplo's built-in JWT service and adds
it to the specified request header (defaults to
Authorization). The JWT
includes standard claims like subject, audience, and expiration time, plus any
additional custom claims you configure.
Key features:
- Configurable audience claim for specific service targeting
- Configurable header name and token prefix
- Support for custom claims in the JWT payload
- Adjustable token expiration time
- Automatic subject extraction from authenticated users
Enterprise Feature
This policy is only available as part of our enterprise plans. It's free to try only any plan for development only purposes. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code(json)
{ "name": "my-upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "additionalClaims": { "role": "admin", "custom": "value" }, "audience": "https://api.example.com", "expiresIn": 300, "headerName": "Authorization", "tokenPrefix": "Bearer" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
audience
<string>- The audience claim for the JWT.
headerName
<string>- The header name where the JWT will be attached. Defaults to 'Authorization'. Defaults to
"Authorization".
tokenPrefix
<string>- The prefix to use before the JWT token. Defaults to 'Bearer'. Set to an empty string to send the token without a prefix. Defaults to
"Bearer".
additionalClaims
<object>- Additional claims to include in the JWT. These will be merged with the default claims.
expiresIn
<undefined>- JWT expiration time. Can be a number (seconds) or a string with units (e.g., '5m' for 5 minutes, '1h' for 1 hour, '7d' for 7 days). Defaults to 300 seconds (5 minutes). Defaults to
300.
Using the Policy
How It Works
When a request passes through this policy:
- The policy generates a new JWT token using Zuplo's JWT service
- The JWT includes standard claims (subject, audience, expiration) and any custom claims you configure
- The token is added to the specified request header (default:
Authorization)
- The modified request is forwarded to your upstream service
- Your upstream service can then validate the JWT to authenticate the request comes from your Zuplo API Gateway
Configuration
Basic Configuration
The simplest configuration uses all defaults:
Code(json)
{ "name": "upstream-jwt-policy", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-inbound" }
This will:
- Add the JWT to the
Authorizationheader
- Use
Beareras the token prefix
- Set token expiration to 300 seconds (5 minutes)
- Use the authenticated user's subject or "api-gateway" as the JWT subject
Advanced Configuration
Code(json)
{ "name": "upstream-jwt-policy", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "audience": "https://api.example.com", "headerName": "X-API-Token", "tokenPrefix": "Token", "expiresIn": "10m", "additionalClaims": { "iss": "my-api-gateway", "scope": "read write", "custom": "value" } } } }
Options Reference
audience
- Type:
string
- Default: The current request URL
- Description: The audience claim for the JWT. Useful when your upstream service expects a specific audience value
headerName
- Type:
string
- Default:
"Authorization"
- Description: The header name where the JWT will be attached
tokenPrefix
- Type:
string
- Default:
"Bearer"
- Description: The prefix to use before the JWT token. Set to an empty string to send the token without a prefix
expiresIn
-
Type:
number | string
-
Default:
300
-
Description: JWT expiration time. Can be:
- A number representing seconds (e.g.,
300for 5 minutes)
- A string with time units (e.g.,
"5m"for 5 minutes,
"1h"for 1 hour,
"7d"for 7 days)
Supported time units:
s- seconds
m- minutes
h- hours
d- days
w- weeks
y- years
- A number representing seconds (e.g.,
additionalClaims
- Type:
object
- Default:
{}
- Description: Additional claims to include in the JWT. These will be merged with the default claims
JWT Claims
The generated JWT includes the following standard claims:
sub(subject): The authenticated user's subject claim, or "api-gateway" if no user is authenticated
aud(audience): The value from the
audienceoption, or the current request URL if not specified
exp(expiration): Token expiration timestamp based on the
expiresInoption
iat(issued at): Token issuance timestamp (automatically added by JWT service)
Any properties in
additionalClaims will be merged into the JWT payload.
Use Cases
Audience-Specific Authentication
As a best practice, you can set the
audience option to target specific
upstream services. This ensures that the JWT is only valid for that service,
preventing misuse if the token is intercepted.
Code(json)
{ "name": "audience-specific-auth", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "audience": "https://api.example.com" } } }
Custom Claims
Custom claims can be added to the JWT to provide additional context or metadata for your upstream service. For example, you might want to include environment-specific variables.
Code(json)
{ "name": "service-auth", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "additionalClaims": { "env": "$env(MY_VAR)" } } } }
Custom Header Authentication
Sometimes your upstream service might already expect an
Authorization header.
In that case you can configure the policy to use a custom header.
Code(json)
{ "name": "custom-header-auth", "policyType": "upstream-zuplo-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamZuploJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "headerName": "X-Service-Token", "tokenPrefix": "", // No prefix "expiresIn": "30m" } } }
Prerequisites
This policy requires the JWT Service Plugin to be configured in your Zuplo project. The JWT service handles the cryptographic signing of tokens using your project's private key.
Security Considerations
- Token Expiration: Keep token expiration times as short as practical for your use case
- Claims Validation: Upstream services should validate JWT claims, especially the audience and expiration
- Claim Sensitivity: Avoid including sensitive information in JWT claims as they can be decoded by anyone
Troubleshooting
Token Not Appearing in Request
Check that:
- The policy is correctly configured in your route
- The
headerNamematches what your upstream service expects
- No other policies are overwriting the header
Invalid Token Errors
Verify that:
- Your upstream service can validate Zuplo-signed JWTs
- The token hasn't expired (check
expiresInsetting)
- The audience claim matches what your upstream service expects
