Upstream Firebase User Auth Policy

This policy adds a Firebase Admin token to the outgoing Authentication header allowing requests to Firebase using Service Account admin permissions. This can be useful for calling Firebase services such as Firestore through a Zuplo endpoint that is secured with other means of Authentication such as API keys. Additionally, this policy can be useful for service content to all API users (for example serving a specific Firestore document containing configuration data)

We recommend reading the serviceAccountJson from environment variables (so it is not checked in to source control) using the $env(ENV_VAR) syntax.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-upstream-firebase-user-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "upstream-firebase-user-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamFirebaseUserAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "developerClaims" : { "premium" : true }, "expirationOffsetSeconds" : 300 , "serviceAccountJson" : "$env(SERVICE_ACCOUNT_JSON)" , "tokenRetries" : 3 , "userId" : "1234" , "webApiKey" : "$env(WEB_API_KEY)" } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. serviceAccountJson <string> (Required) - The Google Service Account key in JSON format. Note you can load this from environment variables using the $env(ENV_VAR) syntax.

- userId <string> - The userId to use as the custom token's subject.

- userIdPropertyPath <string> - The property on the incoming request.user object to retrieve the value of the userId.

- developerClaims <object> - Additional claims to include in the custom token's payload.

- webApiKey <string> (Required) - The Firebase Web API Key (found in project settings)

- tokenRetries <number> - The number of times to retry fetching the token in the event of a failure. Defaults to 3 .

- expirationOffsetSeconds <number> - The number of seconds less than the token expiration to cache the token. Defaults to 300 .

Using the Policy

