Upstream GCP Self-Signed JWT Policy
This policy adds a JWT token to the headers, ready for us in an outgoing request
when calling a GCP service (e.g. Cloud Endpoints / ESPv2). We recommend reading
the
serviceAccountJson from environment variables (so it is not checked in to
source control) using the
$env(ENV_VAR) syntax.
CAUTION: This policy only works with certain Google APIs. In most cases, the Upstream GCP Service Auth should be used.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
audience<string> (Required) -The audience for the minted JWT. See the document AuthRequirement for details.
serviceAccountJson<string> (Required) -The Google Service Account key in JSON format. Note you can load this from environment variables using the $env(ENV_VAR) syntax.
Using the Policy
