Archive Request to Azure Storage Policy

import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

interface PolicyOptions {

blobContainerPath : string ;

blobCreateSas : string ;

}

export default async function (

request : ZuploRequest ,

context : ZuploContext ,

options : PolicyOptions ,

policyName : string ,

) {

// NOTE: policy options should be validated, but to keep the sample short,

// we are skipping that here.

// because we will read the body, we need to

// create a clone of this request first, otherwise

// there may be two attempts to read the body

// causing a runtime error

const clone = request. clone ();

// In this example we assume the body could be text, but you could also

// request the blob() to handle binary data types like images.

//

// This example loads the entire body into memory. This is fine for

// small payloads, but if you have a large payload you should instead

// save the body via streaming.

const body = await clone. text ();

// generate a unique blob name based on the date and requestId

const blobName = `${ Date . now () }-${ context . requestId }.req.txt` ;

const url = `${ options . blobContainerPath }/${ blobName }?${ options . blobCreateSas }` ;

const result = await fetch (url, {

method: "PUT" ,

body: body,

headers: {

"x-ms-blob-type" : "BlockBlob" ,

},

});

if (result.status > 201 ) {

const text = await result. text ();

context.log. error ( "Error saving file to storage" , text);

return HttpProblems. internalServerError (request, context, {

detail: text,

});

}

// continue

return request;