Policies
Archive Request to GCP Storage Policy
Custom Policy Example
Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Archive Request to GCP Storage, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
In this example shows how you can archive the body of incoming requests to Google Cloud Storage. This can be useful for auditing, logging, or archival scenarios. Additionally, you could use this policy to save the body of a request and then enqueue some async work that uses this body.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
bucketName<string> -The name of the bucket to archive the request.
Using the Policy
Using the Policy#
In order to use this policy, you'll need to setup Google Cloud Storage, create an IAM Service Account, and configure the Upstream GCP Service Auth Policy. You'll find instructions on how to do that below.
Setup a Google Service Account#
In order to authorize your Zuplo API to upload files to Google Storage, you will need to create a Service Account. Instructions for doing so can be found here: https://cloud.google.com/iam/docs/service-accounts-create
The service account you create will also need permissions to write objects to the storage bucket you will use. The easiest way to do that is to assign the account the Storage Object Creator (roles/storage.objectCreator) role. However, you can also scope the permissions to a single bucket if you like.
Download the service account JSON and create an environment variable secret with
the contents. In this example, the variable is named
SERVICE_ACCOUNT_JSON
Setup Google Cloud Storage#
In order to use Google Cloud Storage you will need to have a bucket created. If you don't have one you can do so by following this guide: https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/creating-buckets
Upstream GCP Service Auth Policy#
In order to authorize your Zuplo API to upload to the GCP bucket, you will configured the Upstream GCP Service Auth Policy. It is important that the auth policy runs before this custom policy.
The service auth policy will set the
Authorization header of the request to a
JWT token with the requested permissions. In order to generate the correct JWT,
you must set the
scopes to
https://www.googleapis.com/auth/devstorage.read_write as shown below.
Tip
You can have multiple Upstream GCP Service Auth Policies on the same request. So for example, you might generate a JWT token that first has permission to upload to GCP storage, then you might have a second policy that runs after this policy that authorizes your Zuplo API to all downstream Cloud Run service.
Each auth policy will cache the JWT tokens for an hour by default so having multiple policies will have virtually no impact on your APIs latency.
Read more about how policies work