import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

type GoogleStoragePolicyOptions = {

bucketName : any ;

};

export default async function policy (

request : ZuploRequest ,

context : ZuploContext ,

options : GoogleStoragePolicyOptions ,

policyName : string ,

) {

// NOTE: policy options should be validated, but to keep the sample short,

// we are skipping that here.

// because we will read the body, we need to

// create a clone of this request first, otherwise

// there may be two attempts to read the body

// causing a runtime error

const clone = request. clone ();

// In this example we assume the body could be text, but you could also

// request the blob() to handle binary data types like images.

//

// This example loads the entire body into memory. This is fine for

// small payloads, but if you have a large payload you should instead

// save the body via streaming.

const body = await clone. text ();

// generate a unique blob name based on the date and requestId

const objectName = `${ Date . now () }-${ context . requestId }` ;

const authHeader = request.headers. get ( "Authorization" );

// This uses simple uploads where the parameters are in the query string, you

// could also use multipart uploads to set more properties

// See: https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/uploading-objects#rest-upload-objects

const url = new URL (

`https://storage.googleapis.com/upload/storage/v1/b/${ options . bucketName }/o` ,

);

url.searchParams. set ( "uploadType" , "media" );

url.searchParams. set ( "name" , objectName);

const response = await fetch (url. toString (), {

method: "POST" ,

body: body,

headers: {

// Using the authorization header generated by the previous policy

authorization: authHeader,

// change to whatever content type you want to save

"Content-Type" : "text/plain" ,

},

});

if (response.status > 201 ) {

const text = await response. text ();

context.log. error (

`Error saving file to storage in policy ${ policyName }.` ,

text,

);

return HttpProblems. internalServerError (request, context, {

detail: text,

});

}

// continue

return request;