Archive Request to AWS S3 Policy

import { PutObjectCommand, S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

type PolicyOptions = {

region : string ;

bucketName : string ;

path : string ;

accessKeyId : string ;

accessKeySecret : string ;

};

export default async function (

request : ZuploRequest ,

context : ZuploContext ,

options : PolicyOptions ,

policyName : string ,

) {

// NOTE: policy options should be validated, but to keep the sample short,

// we are skipping that here.

// Initialize the S3 client

const s3Client = new S3Client ({

region: options.region,

credentials: {

accessKeyId: options.accessKeyId,

secretAccessKey: options.accessKeySecret,

},

});

// Create the file

const file = `${ options . path }/${ Date . now () }-${ crypto . randomUUID () }.req.txt` ;

// because we will read the body, we need to

// create a clone of this request first, otherwise

// there may be two attempts to read the body

// causing a runtime error

const clone = request. clone ();

// In this example we assume the body could be text, but you could also

// request the blob() to handle binary data types like images.

//

// This example loads the entire body into memory. This is fine for

// small payloads, but if you have a large payload you should instead

// save the body via streaming.

const body = await clone. text ();

// Create the S3 command

const command = new PutObjectCommand ({

Bucket: options.bucketName,

Key: file,

Body: body,

});

// Use the S3 client to save the object

await s3Client. send (command);

// Continue the request

return request;