Policies

Archive Response to AWS S3 Policy

Custom Policy Example

Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Archive Response to AWS S3, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

In this example shows how you can archive the body of outgoing responses to AWS S3 Storage. This can be useful for auditing, logging, or archival scenarios.

import { PutObjectCommand, S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
 
interface PolicyOptions {
  region: string;
  bucketName: string;
  path: string;
  accessKeyId: string;
  accessKeySecret: string;
}
 
export default async function (
  response: Response,
  request: ZuploRequest,
  context: ZuploContext,
  options: PolicyOptions,
) {
  // NOTE: policy options should be validated, but to keep the sample short,
  // we are skipping that here.
 
  // Initialize the S3 client
  const s3Client = new S3Client({
    region: options.region,
    credentials: {
      accessKeyId: options.accessKeyId,
      secretAccessKey: options.accessKeySecret,
    },
  });
 
  // Create the file
  const file = `${options.path}/${Date.now()}-${crypto.randomUUID()}.req.txt`;
 
  // because we will read the body, we need to
  // create a clone of this response first, otherwise
  // there may be two attempts to read the body
  // causing a runtime error
  const clone = response.clone();
 
  // In this example we assume the body could be text, but you could also
  // response the blob() to handle binary data types like images.
  //
  // This example loads the entire body into memory. This is fine for
  // small payloads, but if you have a large payload you should instead
  // save the body via streaming.
  const body = await clone.text();
 
  // Create the S3 command
  const command = new PutObjectCommand({
    Bucket: options.bucketName,
    Key: file,
    Body: body,
  });
 
  // Use the S3 client to save the object
  await s3Client.send(command);
 
  // Continue the response
  return response;
}

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{
  "name": "my-archive-response-aws-s3-outbound-policy",
  "policyType": "archive-response-aws-s3-outbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "default",
    "module": "$import(./modules/YOUR_MODULE)",
    "options": {
      "region": "us-east-1",
      "bucketName": "test-bucket-123.s3.amazonaws.com",
      "path": "responses/",
      "accessKeyId": "$env(AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID)",
      "accessKeySecret": "$env(AWS_ACCESS_KEY_SECRET)"
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • region <string> -
    The AWS region where the bucket is located
  • bucketName <string> -
    The name of the storage bucket
  • path <string> -
    The path where requests are stored
  • accessKeyId <string> -
    The Access Key ID of the account authorized to write to the bucket
  • accessKeySecret <string> -
    The Access Key Secret of the account authorized to write to the bucket

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work

