Dev Portal Clerk Setup
Clerk Setup#
If you don't have an Clerk account, you can sign up for a free Clerk account that will provide you will 10,000 monthly active users.
1/ Create OAuth Application#
Create a new OAuth application using the Clerk API.
The API request can be called using the curl command below. You will need to retrieve the Clerk secret key from the Dashboard.
The
callback_url value must be set to the url of your Zuplo Dev Portal with
the base path (this defaults to
/docs/). Make sure you have the trailing slash
set.
The response of this request will return a JSON object that will contain the
values for
client_id and
client_secret. Inside of the Zuplo Portal create
two environment variables:
Create a new environment variable named
ZUPLO_PUBLIC_CLERK_CLIENT_ID and set
the value to the
client_id value in the API response. Create a new environment
variable, this one needs to be a secret, named
CLERK_CLIENT_SECRET and set it
to the value of the
client_secret value in the API response.
2/ Configure the Developer Portal#
Inside of the Zuplo Developer portal navigate to the Code Editor tab and
open the
dev-portal.json file. Open the JSON tab and edit the file to look
like the following.