Dev Portal Auth0 Setup

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.

Auth0 Setup

If you don't have an Auth0 account, you can sign up for a free Auth0 account that will provide you will 7,000 monthly active users.

1/ Create Auth0 Application

Create a new Auth0 application in the Auth0 dashboard. When creating the application select type "Single Page Web Applications"

2/ Configure Auth0 Application

You must set the following fields in the Auth0 application:

Application URLs

Allowed Callback URLs : Add your docs site URL (for example https://my-app.zuplo.app/docs/ ). Note, you should include the trailing slash.

: Add your docs site URL (for example ). Note, you should include the trailing slash. Allowed Logout URLs : Add your docs site URL (for example https://my-app.zuplo.app/docs/ ). Not you should include the trailing slash.

: Add your docs site URL (for example ). Not you should include the trailing slash. Allowed Web Origins: Add your docs site URL without the path (for example https://my-app.zuplo.app )

Refresh Token Rotation

Rotation : Enabled

: Enabled Reuse Interval: Leave at 0

Refresh Token Expiration

You can keep the defaults, which look like this:

If you have an older Auth0 app (options don't match the screenshot above) that you're reusing, you'll want to set the following options:

Absolute Expiration : Enabled

: Enabled Absolute Lifetime : Can be whatever time you want, default is 2592000

: Can be whatever time you want, default is Inactivity Expiration : Enabled

: Enabled Inactivity Lifetime: Can be whatever you want, default is 1296000

3/ Create an Auth0 API

Create an API in the Auth0 portal. Set the Identifier to something like https://api.my-domain.com/ . You will enter this value into Zuplo as the Audience in the next step. Don't forget the trailing slash!

The identifier is commonly a URI, but it doesn't have to be, nor does the URI have to match where your API is hosted. It's common practice to use the same identifier for all different environments of your API even if they're on different URLs.

4/ Configure the Developer Portal

Inside of the Zuplo Developer portal navigate to the Code Editor tab and open the dev-portal.json file. You can edit the JSON manually, but in this tutorial we will use the UI editor.

Set the following settings:

Enable Authentication : Checked

: Checked Provider : auth0

: Issuer : This is your Auth0 domain (for example my-company.us.auth0.com ) in URL format like https://my-company.us.auth0.com/ . You can find this in the "Basic Information" tab under your Single Page Application. The trailing slash is required.

: This is your Auth0 domain (for example ) in URL format like . You can find this in the "Basic Information" tab under your Single Page Application. The trailing slash is required. Client ID : The client ID of the Auth0 Single Page Application that was created in the earlier steps. This is a string of letters an numbers. The Client ID isn't a secret value.

: The client ID of the Auth0 Single Page Application that was created in the earlier steps. This is a string of letters an numbers. The Client ID isn't a secret value. Audience: This is the value for identifier that you set when creating the Auth0 API in the previous step.

Once you save your changes, navigate to your developer portal and click "Sign in".

External Auth Setup

You can setup non-OIDC auth sources to work with the developer portal. See our Supabase Auth Guide to learn how to configure an external auth provider.