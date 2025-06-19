Dev Portal Keycloak Setup
This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.
Keycloak Setup
This guide will walk you through setting up Keycloak as the authentication provider for your Zuplo hosted developer portal.
1/ Create OAuth Application
Navigate to your admin console and create a new client. The Client ID can be
anything you want, but for this example, we will use
zuplo-dev-portal.
Optionally, fill in the name and description. Once you have entered the data,
click Next.
2/ Set the Client Capabilities
In the Authentication flow section, enable the Standard flow and disable Direct access grants. Leave Client authentication and Authorization set to off. Click Next.
3/ Set the Login Settings
In the Valid Redirect URIs field, enter the URL of your Zuplo Dev Portal
with the base path (this defaults to
/docs/). Make sure you have the trailing
slash set. Click Save.
4/ Find the Issuer URL
Open the "Realm settings" tab in your Keycloak admin console. And click the link
to OpenID Endpoint Configuration. This will open a JSON document. Find the
issuer key and copy the value. You will use this value to configure the Zuplo
Dev Portal.
5/ Configure the Developer Portal
Inside of the Zuplo Developer portal navigate to the Code Editor tab and
open the
dev-portal.json file. Under the Authentication section, set the
"Provider to OpenID Connect. Set the Authority value to the
issuer
value you copied from the JSON file in the previous step. Set the Client ID
value to the value you set in step 1 (in our example this is
zuplo-dev-portal). Click Save.