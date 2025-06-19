Authentication Dev Portal Keycloak Setup

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.

Keycloak Setup

This guide will walk you through setting up Keycloak as the authentication provider for your Zuplo hosted developer portal.

1/ Create OAuth Application

Navigate to your admin console and create a new client. The Client ID can be anything you want, but for this example, we will use zuplo-dev-portal . Optionally, fill in the name and description. Once you have entered the data, click Next.

2/ Set the Client Capabilities

In the Authentication flow section, enable the Standard flow and disable Direct access grants. Leave Client authentication and Authorization set to off. Click Next.

3/ Set the Login Settings

In the Valid Redirect URIs field, enter the URL of your Zuplo Dev Portal with the base path (this defaults to /docs/ ). Make sure you have the trailing slash set. Click Save.

4/ Find the Issuer URL

Open the "Realm settings" tab in your Keycloak admin console. And click the link to OpenID Endpoint Configuration. This will open a JSON document. Find the issuer key and copy the value. You will use this value to configure the Zuplo Dev Portal.

5/ Configure the Developer Portal

Inside of the Zuplo Developer portal navigate to the Code Editor tab and open the dev-portal.json file. Under the Authentication section, set the "Provider to OpenID Connect. Set the Authority value to the issuer value you copied from the JSON file in the previous step. Set the Client ID value to the value you set in step 1 (in our example this is zuplo-dev-portal ). Click Save.