Configuration
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
#Sentry
Sentry is a popular error tracking tool that helps you monitor and fix crashes in real time. It provides you with detailed error reports, so you can quickly identify and resolve issues before they affect your users.
#Enable Sentry
- To enable it you have to first install the optional dependency
@sentry/react.
npm install --save @sentry/reactbash
- And then set the
SENTRY_DSNenvironment variable in your Dev Portal project.
SENTRY_DSN=https://your-sentry-dsnbash
#Release management
However this does not handle release management for you. For that you can create a custom
vite.config.ts and use the
@sentry/vite-plugin plugin.
import { sentryVitePlugin } from "@sentry/vite-plugin"; import { defineConfig } from "vite"; export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ sentryVitePlugin({ authToken: "your-token", org: "your-org", project: "your-project", }), ], });ts