Configuration

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Sentry is a popular error tracking tool that helps you monitor and fix crashes in real time. It provides you with detailed error reports, so you can quickly identify and resolve issues before they affect your users.

#Enable Sentry

To enable it you have to first install the optional dependency @sentry/react .

npm install --save @sentry/react bash

And then set the SENTRY_DSN environment variable in your Dev Portal project.

SENTRY_DSN=https://your-sentry-dsn bash

#Release management

However this does not handle release management for you. For that you can create a custom vite.config.ts and use the @sentry/vite-plugin plugin.