Dev Portal Keycloak Setup

Keycloak Setup #

This guide will walk you through setting up Keycloak as the authentication provider for your Zuplo hosted developer portal.

1/ Create OAuth Application #

Navigate to your admin console and create a new client. The Client ID can be anything you want, but for this example, we will use zuplo-dev-portal . Optionally, fill in the name and description. Once you have entered the data, click "Next".

2/ Set the Client Capabilities #

In the Authentication flow section, enable the "Standard flow" and disable "Direct access grants". Leave "Client authentication" and "Authorization" set to "off". Click "Next".

3/ Set the Login Settings #

In the "Valid Redirect URIs" field, enter the URL of your Zuplo Dev Portal with the base path (this defaults to /docs/ ). Make sure you have the trailing slash set. Click "Save".

4/ Find the Issuer URL #

Open the "Realm settings" tab in your Keycloak admin console. And click the link to "OpenID Endpoint Configuration". This will open a JSON document. Find the issuer key and copy the value. You will use this value to configure the Zuplo Dev Portal.

3/ Configure the Developer Portal #