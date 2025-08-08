Form Label

A form label component built on Radix UI primitives with proper accessibility support.

Import

React Code import { Label } from "zudoku/ui/Label" ;

Basic Usage

Email

React Code < Label htmlFor = "email" >Email</ Label >

With Input

Email

React Code < div className = "grid w-full max-w-sm items-center gap-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "email" >Email</ Label > < Input type = "email" id = "email" placeholder = "Email" /> </ div >

With Textarea

Your message

React Code < div className = "grid w-full gap-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "message" >Your message</ Label > < Textarea placeholder = "Type your message here." id = "message" /> </ div >

With Checkbox

Accept terms and conditions

React Code < div className = "flex items-center space-x-2" > < Checkbox id = "terms" /> < Label htmlFor = "terms" className = "text-sm font-medium leading-none peer-disabled:cursor-not-allowed peer-disabled:opacity-70" > Accept terms and conditions </ Label > </ div >

Accessibility

The Label component automatically handles proper accessibility attributes when used with form controls:

Associates the label with form controls via htmlFor prop

prop Provides screen reader support

Enables clicking the label to focus the associated control