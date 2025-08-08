Form
Switch
A switch component built on Radix UI primitives for boolean toggle input.
Import
Code
import { Switch } from "zudoku/ui/Switch";
Basic Usage
Code
<Switch />
With Label
Code
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Switch id="airplane-mode" /> <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode">Airplane Mode</Label> </div>
Checked State
Code
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Switch id="airplane-mode-2" defaultChecked /> <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode-2">Airplane Mode</Label> </div>
Disabled State
Code
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2"> <Switch id="airplane-mode-3" disabled /> <Label htmlFor="airplane-mode-3">Airplane Mode</Label> </div>
With Description
Receive emails about new products, features, and more.
Code
<div className="flex items-center justify-between"> <div className="space-y-0.5"> <Label htmlFor="marketing-emails">Marketing emails</Label> <div className="text-sm text-muted-foreground"> Receive emails about new products, features, and more. </div> </div> <Switch id="marketing-emails" /> </div>
Features
- Accessibility: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
- Smooth Animation: Smooth transition between states
- Controlled/Uncontrolled: Can be used with or without state management
- Touch Friendly: Optimized for touch interactions
