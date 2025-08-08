Form Slider

A slider component built on Radix UI primitives for numeric input with a range.

Import

React Code import { Slider } from "zudoku/ui/Slider" ;

Basic Usage

React Code < Slider defaultValue = {[ 50 ]} max = { 100 } step = { 1 } />

Range Slider

React Code < Slider defaultValue = {[ 25 , 75 ]} max = { 100 } step = { 1 } />

With Label

Volume

React Code < div className = "space-y-2" > < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider defaultValue = {[ 33 ]} max = { 100 } step = { 1 } /> </ div >

Disabled State

React Code < Slider defaultValue = {[ 50 ]} max = { 100 } step = { 1 } disabled />

Custom Step Size

Price Range ($)

React Code < div className = "space-y-2" > < Label >Price Range ($)</ Label > < Slider defaultValue = {[ 100 ]} max = { 1000 } min = { 0 } step = { 50 } /> </ div >

With Value Display

Brightness 75 %

React Code const SliderWithValue = () => { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ([ 75 ]); return ( < div className = "space-y-2" > < div className = "flex justify-between" > < Label >Brightness</ Label > < span className = "text-sm text-muted-foreground" >{value[ 0 ]}%</ span > </ div > < Slider value = {value} max = { 100 } step = { 1 } onValueChange = {setValue} /> </ div > ); };

Features

Accessibility : Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support

: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support Multiple Thumbs : Support for range sliders with multiple values

: Support for range sliders with multiple values Customizable : Easy to style with className prop

: Easy to style with className prop Touch Support: Optimized for touch devices