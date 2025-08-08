Form
A slider component built on Radix UI primitives for numeric input with a range.
Import
import { Slider } from "zudoku/ui/Slider";
Basic Usage
<Slider defaultValue={[50]} max={100} step={1} />
Range Slider
<Slider defaultValue={[25, 75]} max={100} step={1} />
With Label
<div className="space-y-2"> <Label>Volume</Label> <Slider defaultValue={[33]} max={100} step={1} /> </div>
Disabled State
<Slider defaultValue={[50]} max={100} step={1} disabled />
Custom Step Size
<div className="space-y-2"> <Label>Price Range ($)</Label> <Slider defaultValue={[100]} max={1000} min={0} step={50} /> </div>
With Value Display
75%
const SliderWithValue = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState([75]); return ( <div className="space-y-2"> <div className="flex justify-between"> <Label>Brightness</Label> <span className="text-sm text-muted-foreground">{value[0]}%</span> </div> <Slider value={value} max={100} step={1} onValueChange={setValue} /> </div> ); };
Features
- Accessibility: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
- Multiple Thumbs: Support for range sliders with multiple values
- Customizable: Easy to style with className prop
- Touch Support: Optimized for touch devices
