Aserto Authorization Policy
This policy will authorize requests using Aserto. If the request is not authorized, a 403 response will be returned.
This policy is designed to be highly customizable in order to tailor the
authorization requests to the specific needs of your application. You can use
the default authorization context, or you can programmatically add attributes to
the request using the
setAuthorizationContext method.
Using this policy in conjunction with an authorization policy will automatically
set the
identity_context for the user in the request.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
allowUnauthorizedRequests<boolean> -Indicates whether the request should continue if authorization fails. Default isDefaults to
falsewhich means unauthorized users will automatically receive a 403 response.
false.
tenantId<string> (Required) -The Aserto Tenant ID.
authorizerApiKey<string> (Required) -The Aserto API key.
authorizerApiUrl<string> -The Aserto Authorizer API URL.Defaults to
"https://authorizer.prod.aserto.com".
policyName<string> -The policy instance name.Defaults to
"api-auth".
serviceName<string> (Required) -Canonicalized service name.
userSubPropertyPath<string> -The path to the user's sub property in the request.Defaults to
".sub".
Using the Policy
Authorization Attributes#
There are two options for authorization attributes in the Aserto Policy. You can
use the default attributes or you can programmatically add attributes to the
request using the
setAuthorizationContext method.
Default Attributes#
If you don't set any attributes, the policy will automatically use the following authorization context.
The
identity_context will be set to the user's sub. The
user property value
can be customized by setting the
userSubPropertyPath option. For example, if
you want to get the user's email address and you have set an
.data.email. Similarly, you can
select values on JWT tokens by setting the value to
.data.claim.
The
resource_context will be set to the
object_type and
relation
properties as shown in the example below. The
object_id will be set to a
concatenation of the service name, request method, and route path.
The
policy_context will be set to the
decisions and
path properties as
shown in the example below.
The
policy_instance will be set to the
authorizerPolicyName property set in
the policies
options.
Programmatically Setting Attributes#
For the more robust customization of the authorization request, you can set authorization context programmatically. This is done by running a custom inbound policy before the authorization policy. The custom policy can set any attribute on the authorization request.
Below is an example of how you could set the
resource_context.id attribute to
the value of the
id route parameter.
Read more about how policies work