Customization

Configuration

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

#External source

const config = { theme: { sans: { fontFamily: "Roboto, sans-serif", url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;700&display=swap", }, // same for `mono` }, }; typescript

#Local source

To use local fonts you can add them to the public folder and create a fonts.css in there:

@font-face { font-family: "Roboto"; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; src: url("/roboto-400.woff2") format("woff2"); } /* ... */ css

Then you can create a font object in your config as above and set the url to /fonts.css .