Configuration
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
#Customization
#Font
#External source
const config = { theme: { sans: { fontFamily: "Roboto, sans-serif", url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;700&display=swap", }, // same for `mono` }, };typescript
#Local source
To use local fonts you can add them to the
public folder and create a
fonts.css in there:
@font-face { font-family: "Roboto"; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; src: url("/roboto-400.woff2") format("woff2"); } /* ... */css
Then you can create a
font object in your config as above and set the
url to
/fonts.css.
const config = { theme: { sans: { fontFamily: "Roboto, sans-serif", url: "/fonts.css", }, }, };typescript