Programming API
ZuploContext
Properties#
log- a logger you can use to help debug your code. Logs will appear in your log tail in the portal and in your integrated log solution (e.g. Datadog). Note that pre-production environments are typically set to an Info log level, while production is set to Error.
requestId- a UUID for every request. This is used in logging and can be handy to tie events together. Note that we automatically log the requestId with every use of request.logger.
route- a pointer to the read-only configuration for the matched route. Includes the label, path, methods supported, name of the version, and names of policies. This type is immutable - the routing table cannot be updated at runtime.
incomingRequestProperties- information about the incoming request such as geolocation data. This is an object with the following properties.
asn[number] - ASN of the incoming request, for example, 395747.
asOrganization[string] - The organization which owns the ASN of the incoming request, for example, Google Cloud.
city[string] - City of the incoming request, for example, "Austin".
continent[string] - Continent of the incoming request, for example, "NA".
country[string] - The two-letter country code in the request.
latitude[string] - Latitude of the incoming request, for example, "30.27130".
longitude[string] - Longitude of the incoming request, for example, "-97.74260".
colo[string] - The three-letter IATA airport code of the data center that the request hit, for example, "DFW".
postalCode[string] - Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701".
metroCode[string] - Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635".
region[string] - If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas".
regionCode[string] - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX".
timezone[string] - Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago".
Methods#
waitUntil- the Zuplo runtime is a high-density serverless runtime with near 0ms startup time. The platform will try to reclaim resources quickly and so may shut down your process as soon as we think you’re finished. If you have async work happening after you send a response (maybe an async logging request or similar), you should notify the runtime using
waitUntil. Here’s an example - note the runtime now knows to wait until the enqueued method completes before shutting down.
invokeInboundPolicy- this allows you to programmatically execute a policy in your policy library (e.g. one defined in
policies.json). This is useful if you want to conditionally execute policies, for example if a query param 'foo' equals 'bar'. Here is an example of a custom policy that would achieve this:
Important - If you call a policy using
context.invokeInboundPolicy it will
return a
Request or
Response object (example checking the type is shown
below). A
Response indicates that the policy wants to short-circuit the
command chain and stop processing, returning that response to the client. Most
likely you simply want to return that object depending on your scenario. If it
returns a
Request object then that is probably a freshly minted
Request
object that was created by the policy. In most scenarios you should use this
request and return it to the runtime. The original request will now be in a
locked state, cannot be cloned and any body cannot be read. This could result in
errors like
This ReadableStream is currently locked to a reader.