ZuploContext

const result = await context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "my-policy" , request);

if (result instanceof Response ) {

// if you want to do something special if type is Response, maybe log for example

context.log. warn (

`My policy wanted to short circuit with a status code of '${ result . status }'` ,

);

}

// You almost certainly want to return the result - whether a Response or Request to ensure

// Returning something else is an advanced use case and care needs to be taken not to break

// downstream processing.