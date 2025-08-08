AI Gateway Authentication Policy

Authenticates an AI Gateway Application requests based on Application API Keys using Zuplo's Gateway service. This policy validates API keys against the Api keys bucket, fetches configuration data, caches results for performance, and automatically adds user information to authenticated requests.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

JSON Code { "name" : "my-ai-gateway-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "cacheTtlSeconds" : 60 } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be ai-gateway-auth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AIGatewayAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

authHeader <string> - The name of the header with the key. Defaults to "Authorization" .

- The name of the header with the key. Defaults to . authScheme <string> - The scheme used on the header. Defaults to "Bearer" .

- The scheme used on the header. Defaults to . cacheTtlSeconds <number> - The time to cache authentication results for a particular key. Higher values will decrease latency. Cached results will be valid until the cache expires even in the event the key is deleted, etc. Defaults to 60 .

Using the Policy

