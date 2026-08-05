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Every AI Gateway project is backed by a Git repository that you own. The repository contains the gateway's routes and policy declarations, so gateway changes go through your normal review workflow, and custom policies are plain TypeScript files you commit alongside them.

Connecting a repository

A new AI Gateway project must be connected to a repository before it can deploy. Zuplo supports GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps—see Source Control and Deployment for what each provider supports.

The project shows a Let's Get You Deployed screen with two options:

Create New Repo starts a new repository with the name prefilled. With GitHub, this opens GitHub directly; create the repository, then return to the portal to connect it.

starts a new repository with the name prefilled. With GitHub, this opens GitHub directly; create the repository, then return to the portal to connect it. Connect an existing repository. Use an empty one so the gateway's source has the repository to itself.

When you connect, Zuplo adds the gateway's source to the repository, pushes it, and starts the first production deployment.

If your default branch requires pull requests, Zuplo pushes the gateway source to a setup branch and surfaces a pull request for you to merge. The first deployment starts once the pull request lands on the default branch.

What the repository contains

The scaffolded gateway is a small, readable Zuplo project:

File Purpose config/ai.oas.json The gateway's route, which the AI Gateway handler serves config/policies.json The menu of policies apps can add to their policy chains zuplo.jsonc Project configuration env.example Example environment variables tsconfig.json TypeScript configuration for custom policy modules

Add custom policy modules under modules/ and declare them in config/policies.json —see Custom Policies.

How deployments work

The repository's default branch is what production runs. With GitHub, every push to it deploys automatically. With GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps, your own CI/CD pipeline deploys by calling zuplo deploy —see Source Control and Deployment.

There is no in-portal code editor for AI Gateway projects—the repository is the source of truth, and you edit it with your normal tools.

Three categories of changes take effect differently:

Change Takes effect Repository changes (routes, policies.json , custom policy code) On the next deploy of the default branch App policy chains, teams, budgets, and templates (portal changes) Within about a minute, no deploy needed Provider settings and environment variables Automatically, via a rebuild and deploy Zuplo starts

Provider API keys are stored as environment variables, so saving provider settings or environment variables triggers an automatic production deployment.

Next steps

Policy Chains: how apps select policies from config/policies.json

Custom Policies: add your own policy to the repository