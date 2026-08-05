Copy page Policies AI Gateway policies

The gateway's config/policies.json declares which policies apps may use, and each app picks from that menu in the order it wants. See Policy Chains for how a chain executes and how options and secrets are inherited.

Policy What it does API key authentication Requires an app API key and resolves the calling app from it Model Filtering Restricts the app to an allow list or block list of models, and supplies the default model Fallback Model Adds a backup model for provider errors and timeouts, and a cheaper model for when a budget runs out Budgets and Costs Records usage and enforces the app's budgets for spend, tokens, and requests Semantic cache Returns a cached response when a new prompt is close enough to one already seen Akamai AI Firewall Scans prompts and completions with your Akamai configuration and blocks what it denies Comet Opik tracing Sends a trace of each request and response to Comet Opik Galileo tracing Sends a trace of each request and response to Galileo Configuration Executor Loads the app's configuration and runs its chain—this is what makes app chains work

The Configuration Executor sits on the gateway's route rather than in an app's chain. API key authentication works in either spot: in an app's chain it protects that app alone, and on the route it covers every app. Any custom policy you declare joins the menu alongside these.