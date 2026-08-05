Copy page Policies API key authentication

ai-gateway-auth-v2

Clients send the app's API key as a bearer token, and the gateway resolves the calling app from the key. A missing or invalid key returns 401 . A valid key whose app doesn't match the {app_id} in the URL returns 403 .

The policy applies per app: in an app's chain, it requires a key for that app alone. A new team's policy template includes it as a locked entry, so apps created in the team require keys from the start. Placed on the gateway's route instead—before the Configuration Executor, in the gateway's repository—one entry requires a key for every app on that route.

Options

Option Default What it does cacheTtlSeconds 10 How long the gateway caches a key check. 10 is also the minimum authHeader Authorization The header to read the key from authScheme Bearer The scheme prefix. Set it to "" to use the raw header value

For clients that send x-api-key instead of a bearer token, use { "authHeader": "x-api-key", "authScheme": "" } .

Because key checks are cached, a revoked key can keep working until the cache expires.

A gateway without this policy is open When the policy sits neither on the route nor in an app's chain, the gateway resolves the app from the {app_id} segment of the URL and serves the request with no key at all. Anyone who knows the URL can spend against the app's providers and budget. Only run an open gateway when something else, such as network isolation, controls who can reach it.

Each app's key appears on its app page—see Apps.