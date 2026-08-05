Budgets and Costs
ai-gateway-metering-v2
The Budgets and Costs policy records what an app uses and enforces its budgets. It meters three things—spend, tokens, and requests—each with independent daily and monthly periods, and each with an optional warning threshold that notifies without blocking.
When a limit is exceeded, the policy either routes the request to the model
selection's
quotaFallback if Fallback Model supplied
one, or rejects it with
429.
An app's own limits aren't the only ones that apply. The policy also checks the parent team's and the gateway's limits, which are enforced centrally rather than from this policy's options—so a request can be blocked by a limit that isn't visible in the app's chain.
Place Budgets and Costs after Model Filtering and Fallback Model, so an exceeded budget can activate the quota fallback.
Budgets fail open by default
throwOnFailure defaults to
false, so if the metering service is unavailable
the request proceeds unmetered—no limit is checked, even for an app that's
already over budget. Set it to
true to reject the request instead.
Each limit period carries an
enabled flag next to its number, and so does each
warning threshold. A period enforces nothing until
enabled is
true and
limit is set. Watch for this when editing options directly, such as in
config/policies.json or a policy template.
For the portal workflow and the gateway and team levels see Usage Limits; for every option see the generated reference.