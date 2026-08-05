Copy page Teams AI Gateway Policy Templates

A team's policy template is the policy chain that apps created in that team start with. Use templates to make sure every app in a team begins with your required policies—Budgets and Costs with a sensible budget, a guardrail, your custom compliance policy—while controlling what individual apps may change.

How templates apply

When an app is created in a team, the team's template is copied into the app as its starting policy chain. From that point on, the chain belongs to the app.

A new team's template starts with the API Key Authentication policy as a locked entry, so every app created in the team requires its API key from the start. A new sub-team starts by inheriting its parent's template instead of defining its own.

Template edits don't change existing apps A template is a starting point, not a live link. Editing a team's template affects apps created afterwards—it never changes the chains of the team's existing apps. To change a running app's behavior, edit that app's chain on its Policies tab.

Editing a template

Open a team and select its Policies tab. The template editor works like the app chain editor: add policies from the gateway's declared menu, order them, and configure their options.

Each policy in the template carries two checkboxes that control what an app starting from the template may do with that entry. Both start checked—a policy you add to a template stays locked until you uncheck the boxes:

Checkbox When checked Cannot edit ( canEdit: false in configuration) Apps can't change the entry's options—the template's settings apply Cannot delete ( canRemove: false in configuration) Apps can't remove the entry from their chain

Locked entries appear in the app's chain with a lock icon and the note "Locked by the team policy template".

Inheriting from a parent team

A sub-team can use its parent team's template instead of defining its own, controlled by the Inherit from parent switch on the sub-team's Policies tab. While inheriting, the sub-team's template is read-only—it shows the parent's effective template. Turn the switch off to give the sub-team its own template: the editor starts from a copy of the parent's effective template, which you then adjust. Turning inheritance back on discards the sub-team's own template in favor of the parent's.

Next steps

Policy Chains: how an app's chain executes

Managing Teams: creating teams and sub-teams

Custom Policies: put your own policy in a template