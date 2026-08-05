Copy page Policies Semantic cache

ai-gateway-semantic-cache-v2-inbound

The semantic cache answers a request from a previous response when the new prompt is semantically similar to one already seen, skipping the provider entirely. One policy handles both halves: it checks the cache on the way in and, on a miss, stores the provider's response on the way out. There's no separate outbound policy to add.

A cache hit answers the request, so entries after it in the chain don't run. Place it after Budgets and Costs so hits still count toward the app's request limits.

Options

Option Default What it does semanticTolerance 0.2 How loose a match to accept. A response is reused at similarity ≥ 1 − tolerance, so 0.2 needs 0.8 expirationSecondsTtl 3600 How long a cached response stays valid, up to 30 days maxConversationLength 3 Longest conversation to cache, in messages endpoints Chat Completions, Anthropic Messages Which API shapes to cache namespace The app's ID Cache partition. Only applies when the request has no app configuration

What isn't cached

Conversations longer than maxConversationLength —three messages by default—aren't cached at all.

—three messages by default—aren't cached at all. The Responses API isn't supported. The cache covers Chat Completions and Anthropic Messages.

The cache always fails open: if the cache is unavailable, the request goes to the provider as normal.

One app can never read another's cached responses. The namespace is fixed to the app's ID whenever the request resolves to an app, so the namespace option only matters on a gateway that doesn't identify apps.

Reading cache outcomes

Each response carries the outcome as a Cache-Status header under the cache name zp-aigw-sem-cache , alongside x-ai-gateway-cache ( HIT or MISS ) and x-ai-gateway-cache-similarity .