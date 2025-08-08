AI Gateway Metering Policy

AI Gateway Metering policy for quota enforcement

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

JSON Code { "name" : "my-ai-gateway-metering-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-metering-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "throwOnFailure" : false } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be ai-gateway-metering-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

throwOnFailure <boolean> - If true, the policy will throw an error in the event there is a problem connecting to the metering service. Defaults to false .

Using the Policy

AI Gateway Metering

The AI Gateway Metering policy enforces usage quotas for AI Gateway applications by tracking and limiting requests, tokens, and costs on daily and monthly intervals.

Configuration

The policy supports the following configuration options:

throwOnFailure (optional, boolean): If set to true , the policy will throw an error if there is a problem connecting to the metering service. If false or not set, errors are logged and the request passes through.

JSON Code { "name" : "ai-gateway-metering-policy" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-metering-inbound" , "options" : { "throwOnFailure" : false } }

The policy relies on the configuration provided by the ai-gateway-inbound policy, which must run before this policy in the request pipeline.

How it works

The policy performs the following steps:

Reads Configuration: Retrieves the AI Gateway configuration from request.user.configuration , which should be populated by the ai-gateway-inbound policy. Fetches Current Meters: Makes a GET request to the Gateway Service to retrieve current usage meters for the configuration ID. Checks Quotas: Compares current usage against configured limits for: Costs (daily/monthly)

Requests (daily/monthly)

Tokens (daily/monthly) Enforces Limits: If any enabled quota is exceeded, returns a 429 (Too Many Requests) response. Increments Meters: If the request is allowed, adds a response hook to increment usage meters after the request completes successfully.

Quota Exceeded Response

When a quota is exceeded, the policy returns a 429 (Too Many Requests) response. The response body includes details about which quota was exceeded (daily/monthly and type: costs/requests/tokens) along with the current usage and limit.

Prerequisites

The ai-gateway-inbound policy must run before this policy to populate request.user.configuration

policy must run before this policy to populate The Gateway Service must be accessible with proper authentication

The configuration must include a valid configuration ID

Error Handling

If the configuration is missing or invalid, the policy throws a ConfigurationError

If the Gateway Service is unavailable or returns an error, the policy logs the error and passes the request through

Meter increment failures are logged but do not block the response

Meter Increments

The policy expects meter increment values to be set in the context by other components in your request pipeline. Use the static method AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy.setIncrements() to specify increment values for costs, requests, and tokens.

Setting Increments from Custom Code

You can set increments from a custom inbound policy or request handler that runs after the metering policy:

TypeScript Code import { AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Calculate usage based on the request/response const tokenCount = calculateTokenUsage (request); // Your logic here const costInCents = calculateCost (tokenCount); // Your logic here // Set the increments for this request AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy. setIncrements (context, { requests: 1 , tokens: tokenCount, costs: costInCents, }); // Continue processing return fetch (request); }

Important Notes

The metering policy must run before any code that sets increments

Increments are processed after the response is sent, so they don't impact response latency

If no increments are set, no meters will be updated for that request

Example Usage

JSON Code { "policies" : [ { "name" : "ai-gateway-auth" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-inbound" }, { "name" : "ai-gateway-metering" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-metering-inbound" } ] }

The policy will enforce the quotas configured in the AI Gateway application settings, ensuring usage stays within defined limits for costs, requests, and tokens.

Read more about how policies work