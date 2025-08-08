AI Gateway Metering Policy
AI Gateway Metering policy for quota enforcement
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-ai-gateway-metering-inbound-policy", "policyType": "ai-gateway-metering-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "throwOnFailure": false } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
ai-gateway-metering-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
throwOnFailure
<boolean>- If true, the policy will throw an error in the event there is a problem connecting to the metering service. Defaults to
false.
Using the Policy
AI Gateway Metering
The AI Gateway Metering policy enforces usage quotas for AI Gateway applications by tracking and limiting requests, tokens, and costs on daily and monthly intervals.
Configuration
The policy supports the following configuration options:
throwOnFailure(optional, boolean): If set to
true, the policy will throw an error if there is a problem connecting to the metering service. If
falseor not set, errors are logged and the request passes through.
Code
{ "name": "ai-gateway-metering-policy", "policyType": "ai-gateway-metering-inbound", "options": { "throwOnFailure": false } }
The policy relies on the configuration provided by the
ai-gateway-inbound
policy, which must run before this policy in the request pipeline.
How it works
The policy performs the following steps:
-
Reads Configuration: Retrieves the AI Gateway configuration from
request.user.configuration, which should be populated by the
ai-gateway-inboundpolicy.
-
Fetches Current Meters: Makes a GET request to the Gateway Service to retrieve current usage meters for the configuration ID.
-
Checks Quotas: Compares current usage against configured limits for:
- Costs (daily/monthly)
- Requests (daily/monthly)
- Tokens (daily/monthly)
-
Enforces Limits: If any enabled quota is exceeded, returns a 429 (Too Many Requests) response.
-
Increments Meters: If the request is allowed, adds a response hook to increment usage meters after the request completes successfully.
Quota Exceeded Response
When a quota is exceeded, the policy returns a 429 (Too Many Requests) response. The response body includes details about which quota was exceeded (daily/monthly and type: costs/requests/tokens) along with the current usage and limit.
Prerequisites
- The
ai-gateway-inboundpolicy must run before this policy to populate
request.user.configuration
- The Gateway Service must be accessible with proper authentication
- The configuration must include a valid configuration ID
Error Handling
- If the configuration is missing or invalid, the policy throws a
ConfigurationError
- If the Gateway Service is unavailable or returns an error, the policy logs the error and passes the request through
- Meter increment failures are logged but do not block the response
Meter Increments
The policy expects meter increment values to be set in the context by other
components in your request pipeline. Use the static method
AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy.setIncrements() to specify increment values for
costs, requests, and tokens.
Setting Increments from Custom Code
You can set increments from a custom inbound policy or request handler that runs after the metering policy:
Code
import { AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { // Calculate usage based on the request/response const tokenCount = calculateTokenUsage(request); // Your logic here const costInCents = calculateCost(tokenCount); // Your logic here // Set the increments for this request AIGatewayMeteringInboundPolicy.setIncrements(context, { requests: 1, tokens: tokenCount, costs: costInCents, }); // Continue processing return fetch(request); }
Important Notes
- The metering policy must run before any code that sets increments
- Increments are processed after the response is sent, so they don't impact response latency
- If no increments are set, no meters will be updated for that request
Example Usage
Code
{ "policies": [ { "name": "ai-gateway-auth", "policyType": "ai-gateway-inbound" }, { "name": "ai-gateway-metering", "policyType": "ai-gateway-metering-inbound" } ] }
The policy will enforce the quotas configured in the AI Gateway application settings, ensuring usage stays within defined limits for costs, requests, and tokens.
