Configuration
Page Configuration
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
The page configuration allows you to customize the main aspects of your Dev Portal site's appearance and behavior.
Basic Configuration
Configure the page settings in your
zudoku.config.tsx file under the
page property:
tsx
const config: ZudokuConfig = { page: { pageTitle: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png", dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png", }, alt: "Company Logo", }, // Other options... }, };
Available Options
Page Title
Set the title of your site next to the logo in the header:
tsx
page: { pageTitle: "My API Documentation"; }
Logo
Configure the site's logo with different versions for light and dark themes:
tsx
page: { logo: { src: { light: "/light-logo.png", dark: "/dark-logo.png" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "120px" // optional width } }
Banner
Add a banner message to the top of the page:
tsx
page: { banner: { message: "Welcome to our beta documentation!", color: "info", // "note" | "tip" | "info" | "caution" | "danger" or custom dismissible: true } }
Footer
The footer configuration has its own dedicated section. See the Footer Configuration page for details.
Complete Example
Here's a comprehensive example showing all available page configuration options:
tsx
page: { pageTitle: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/images/logo-light.svg", dark: "/images/logo-dark.svg" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "100px" }, banner: { message: "Welcome to our documentation!", color: "info", dismissible: true }, }