The Cache API provides a persistent storage mechanism for Request / Response object pairs that are cached in long lived memory.

Tip Only a subset of the standard Cache API is supported. Below are the interfaces and methods that are supported and known limitations.

The CacheStorage is exposed as the caches global object. This object allows you to open instances of a Cache . When calling caches.open if the named cache does not exist it will be created, otherwise the existing cache will be returned.

Definition

interface CacheStorage { open ( cacheName : string ) : Promise < Cache >; }

Example

const cache = await caches. open ( "MY_CACHE" );

The Cache object stores Request and Response objects based on header values.

Definition

interface Cache { put ( request : RequestInfo , response : Response ) : Promise < void >; match ( request : RequestInfo , options ?: CacheQueryOptions , ) : Promise < Response | undefined >; delete ( request : RequestInfo , options ?: CacheQueryOptions ) : Promise < boolean >; } interface CacheQueryOptions { /** * Not supported in development environments */ ignoreMethod : boolean ; /** * Always ignored */ ignoreSearch : boolean ; /** * Always ignored */ ignoreVary : boolean ; }

Caution At this time, the options parameter will be ignored entirely when running on in a developer environment (i.e. working copy). In non-developer environments, the ignoreMethod property is supported. All other properties will be ignored.

await cache. put (request, response);

The put() method of the Cache interface allows key/value pairs to be added to the current Cache object.

const response = await cache. match (request);

The match() method of the Cache interface returns a Promise that resolves to the Response associated with the first matching request in the Cache object. If no match is found, the Promise resolves to undefined .

await cache. delete (request);

The delete() method of the Cache interface finds the Cache entry whose key is the request, and if found, deletes the Cache entry and returns a Promise that resolves to true. If no Cache entry is found, it resolves to false.

The following headers can be used to control the cache when adding a response using the put() method.

Cache-Control : Controls caching directives. More info

: Controls caching directives. More info ETag : Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-None-Match.

: Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-None-Match. Expires : A string that specifies when the resource becomes invalid.

: A string that specifies when the resource becomes invalid. Last-Modified : Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-Modified-Since.

The below example shows how to use a cached response and populate the cache in the event there is no response already cached.

const request = new Request ( `https://echo.zuplo.io` ); const cache = await caches. open ( "MY_CACHE" ); let response = await cache. match (request); if ( ! response) { response = await fetch (request); await cache. put (request, response); } const data = await response. json ();

If you just want to store the value, just create a new simple Response and set the Cache-Control header.

const request = new Request ( `https://echo.zuplo.io` ); const cache = await caches. open ( "MY_CACHE" ); const response = await fetch (request); // Create a new response and set new headers const cachedResponse = new Response (response, { headers: { "Cache-Control" : "max-age=604800" , }, }); // Add the response to the cache await cache. put (request, cachedResponse);

When adding to the cache, headers are used to control how long resources are stored. If you are reusing the response headers, make sure to account for additional cache headers that may have been sent.