Programming API
Zuplo Identity Token
Each deployment of Zuplo is issued a unique OAuth client identity. This identity can be used to create ID Tokens that can be used to securely identify requests from your Zuplo API that are made to outside services. This is token can also be used for purposes such as Identity Federation to securely call APIs in other Cloud Services like GCP or AWS.
To create a Zuplo Identity Token simply run the following code from withing a policy, handler, or module in your Zuplo API.
The
audience argument is optional, but typically this is set to a value
identifying the service you are calling.
The issued JWT token contains the following claims.
|Claim
|Example Value
|Description
|alg
RS256
|The signing algorithm. Always
RS256
|kid
atky_8gLGDfmHkNEZNvy7PDnmr2gF
|The signing key used to generate the JWT
|account
my-account
|The name of your Zuplo account
|project
my-project
|The name of your Zuplo project
|deployment
copper-bedbug-main-53c4947
|The name of your Zuplo deployment. Each environment will have its own name (i.e.production, preview branch
test, etc. will all be different.).
|environment_type
production
|The type of environment this deployment is. Values can be
production,
preview, or
development
|iss
https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/client-auth/auth_o8PUdhKxSTOiB794GWPwLQCD
|This is the issuer URL of the Zuplo identity provider. This value will always be the same.
|sub
atcl_8GLgIDYRw38Jqg0tHR8tiZfh
|The unique identity of the OAuth Client. This can be used to uniquely identify your deployment.
|iat
1720470928
|The epoch time the token was issued.
|exp
1720506928
|The epoch time the token expires. The default expiration for Zuplo Identity Tokens is 10 hours.
Securing Your Backend#
The Zuplo ID Token can be used as a means of securing your backend API so that
only Zuplo can call the API. This can be done by restricting the incoming
requests using a standard OAuth middleware on your API. For example, if you were
using Fastify on your backend, you could use the
Fastify JWT Middlware using the
JWKS verification method
and checking the
account,
project, or other claims.
Verifying the Token Using a Library#
To verify the JWT token on your own service, you can use any standard JWT
library. The verification method will use the JWKS hosted at
https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/client-auth/auth_o8PUdhKxSTOiB794GWPwLQCD/.well-known/jwks.json.
You can also use OAuth tools that handle automatic discovery.
Below is an example of how to verify the token using the jose Javascript library.