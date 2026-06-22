Copy page Guides Proxying Between Zuplo Gateways

Some architectures call for one Zuplo gateway to sit in front of one or more other Zuplo gateways. A "product" gateway might aggregate several team-owned "member" gateways, a BFF might fan out to multiple internal APIs, or a migration might route a subset of traffic through a new project while the old one still serves the rest.

This guide covers the patterns, auth propagation strategies, error-handling pitfalls, and troubleshooting steps you need when the upstream is another Zuplo project.

When this pattern makes sense

Product-of-products — A single public API endpoint forwards different path prefixes to separate Zuplo projects, each owned by a different team.

— A single public API endpoint forwards different path prefixes to separate Zuplo projects, each owned by a different team. Backend for frontend (BFF) — A gateway aggregates data from multiple downstream Zuplo-managed APIs into a single response.

— A gateway aggregates data from multiple downstream Zuplo-managed APIs into a single response. Tenant routing — Requests are routed to different Zuplo projects based on tenant identity or API key metadata. See User-Based Backend Routing for a detailed walkthrough of this approach.

— Requests are routed to different Zuplo projects based on tenant identity or API key metadata. See User-Based Backend Routing for a detailed walkthrough of this approach. Gradual migration — During a migration, a new gateway forwards unhandled routes to the old gateway.

If you use a Managed Dedicated deployment with an enterprise plan, consider Federated Gateways instead. Federated Gateways is an enterprise add-on that uses the local:// protocol for inter-environment communication within the same dedicated instance, avoiding the public internet and providing lower latency.

Choosing an approach

Pattern A: URL Forward Handler

The URL Forward Handler is the simplest option. It proxies the request — method, headers, and body — to the downstream Zuplo project without writing any code.

Code Code { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "${env.DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL}" } } }

Store the downstream URL (for example https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app ) in an environment variable so you can change it per environment without modifying route configuration.

The URL Forward Handler appends the incoming path to the baseUrl . If the outer gateway receives GET /orders/123 and the baseUrl is https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app , the forwarded request goes to https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app/orders/123 .

When to use this pattern:

You want zero-code proxying and are happy forwarding the request as-is.

You do not need to inspect or transform the upstream response before returning it to the caller.

Pattern B: Custom fetch handler

A Function Handler gives you full control over the outbound request and lets you inspect the upstream response before returning it to the caller. This is the recommended pattern when you need to propagate authentication credentials, transform the response, or surface upstream error details.

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL (request.url); const upstreamUrl = `${ environment . DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL }${ url . pathname }${ url . search }` ; const upstreamResponse = await fetch (upstreamUrl, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: request.body, }); // Return the upstream response directly, preserving status and headers return new Response (upstreamResponse.body, { status: upstreamResponse.status, headers: upstreamResponse.headers, }); }

When to use this pattern:

You need to add, remove, or transform headers before forwarding.

You need to read the upstream response body (for example, to merge responses from multiple downstreams).

You want to return the exact upstream status code and body to the caller instead of receiving an opaque 522. See Surfacing upstream errors below.

Pattern C: Federated Gateways (Managed Dedicated)

On a Managed Dedicated plan, use the local:// protocol to call other environments in the same instance:

Code Code { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "local://member-api-main-abc123" } } }

This avoids the public internet entirely. The Lambda handler is not supported for federated calls — use URL Forward, URL Rewrite, or a Function Handler instead.

Propagating authentication

When the outer gateway authenticates a request (using API Key Authentication, JWT authentication, or another method), the inner gateway still needs to trust that request. There are several patterns for propagating identity between gateways.

Forward the original credential

The simplest approach is to forward the caller's original Authorization header (or API key header) to the downstream gateway. Both the URL Forward Handler and the custom fetch handler forward request headers by default, so if the downstream gateway accepts the same credentials, this works without extra configuration.

If the outer and inner gateways use different API key buckets or different JWT issuers, forwarding the original credential does not work. Use one of the patterns below instead.

Shared secret header

Store a shared secret in an environment variable on both projects. On the outer gateway, use a Set Headers policy to add the secret as a custom header. On the inner gateway, validate the header in an inbound policy or use the same Set Headers policy to check the value.

Code Code { "name" : "set-backend-secret" , "policyType" : "set-headers-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "SetHeadersInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headers" : [ { "name" : "x-gateway-secret" , "value" : "$env(DOWNSTREAM_SECRET)" } ] } } }

See Securing your backend for a complete walkthrough of this approach.

Upstream Zuplo JWT

The Upstream Zuplo JWT policy generates a short-lived, self-signed JWT and attaches it to the outbound request. Configure the inner gateway to validate this JWT using the OpenID JWT Authentication policy with Zuplo's JWKS endpoint.

This is the most robust option for service-to-service authentication between Zuplo projects because it does not require sharing static secrets and the token includes claims you can use for authorization on the downstream side.

Surfacing upstream errors instead of 522

A common problem when proxying between Zuplo gateways: the downstream gateway returns a 401 Unauthorized (or another error), but the caller sees a 522 instead.

Why this happens

Zuplo's managed edge environment uses connection-level timeouts between the gateway and the origin server. A 522 status code means a connection-level failure occurred between the gateway and the upstream. The Platform Limits documentation lists two scenarios that produce a 522: a Complete TCP Connection timeout at 19 seconds and a TCP ACK Timeout at 90 seconds.

A 522 can also appear when the upstream closes the connection unexpectedly — for example, if the downstream gateway rejects the TLS handshake, returns a connection reset, or takes too long to send the response headers.

When the downstream Zuplo project returns an HTTP error like 401 or 500 , that is not a 522. The 522 means the connection itself failed before an HTTP response was received. If you are seeing 522 instead of the expected upstream error, the issue is at the network or TLS layer, not the HTTP layer.

Common causes of 522 between Zuplo projects

DNS resolution failure — The downstream URL is incorrect or the environment no longer exists.

— The downstream URL is incorrect or the environment no longer exists. TLS handshake failure — Misconfigured custom domain or certificate issue on the downstream project.

— Misconfigured custom domain or certificate issue on the downstream project. Connection timeout — The downstream project takes longer than 19 seconds to accept the TCP connection, usually because it is overloaded or misconfigured.

— The downstream project takes longer than 19 seconds to accept the TCP connection, usually because it is overloaded or misconfigured. Egress restrictions — In some network configurations, outbound connections from one Zuplo project to another may be restricted.

Returning the actual upstream error

If the TCP connection succeeds but the upstream returns an HTTP error (like 401 or 500), the URL Forward Handler already returns that status code to the caller. You do not need to do anything extra — the upstream's status and body flow through.

If you need more control (for example, to log the upstream error or transform it before returning), use a custom fetch handler:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL (request.url); const upstreamUrl = `${ environment . DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL }${ url . pathname }${ url . search }` ; try { const upstreamResponse = await fetch (upstreamUrl, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: request.body, }); if ( ! upstreamResponse.ok) { context.log. warn ( `Upstream returned ${ upstreamResponse . status } for ${ url . pathname }` , ); } return new Response (upstreamResponse.body, { status: upstreamResponse.status, headers: upstreamResponse.headers, }); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( `Failed to reach upstream: ${ error }` ); return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ type: "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/502" , title: "Bad Gateway" , status: 502 , detail: "The upstream service is unreachable." , }), { status: 502 , headers: { "content-type" : "application/problem+json" }, }, ); } }

This handler catches connection-level errors (which would otherwise surface as a 522) and returns a structured 502 Bad Gateway response. When the upstream does return an HTTP response, the status and body pass through unchanged.

Custom domains across the fleet

When multiple Zuplo projects form a gateway chain, decide where to attach your custom domain:

Outer gateway only — The most common setup. Attach your custom domain (for example, api.example.com ) to the outer gateway project and let the inner gateways use their default *.zuplo.app URLs. Callers only see your custom domain.

— The most common setup. Attach your custom domain (for example, ) to the outer gateway project and let the inner gateways use their default URLs. Callers only see your custom domain. Every gateway — Useful when internal teams also call the inner gateways directly for testing or monitoring. Each project gets its own custom domain.

Putting the custom domain only on the outer gateway simplifies DNS management and certificate renewal. The inner gateways are implementation details that callers do not need to know about.

Cost considerations

Request traffic is metered at the account level, and every project in the chain counts against the same shared allowance. A single client request that fans out to three downstream Zuplo projects results in four billed requests: one on the outer gateway and one on each downstream project.

Review Platform Limits and your plan's monthly request allowance before designing a fan-out architecture. If the request volume is high, consider whether a single Zuplo project with path-based routing can replace the multi-project topology.

Troubleshooting

522 with no logs on the downstream project

The outer gateway's runtime could not establish a TCP connection to the downstream project. The request never reached the inner gateway, so there are no logs there.

Checklist:

Verify the downstream URL is correct. Check the environment variable value in the outer gateway project. A typo in the environment name (for example, main instead of main-abc123 ) produces a DNS failure. Confirm the downstream project is deployed and its environment is active. Open the downstream project in the Zuplo Portal and check the environment status. If using a custom domain on the downstream project, verify the DNS CNAME record points to cname.zuplo.app and the certificate is valid.

522 only when forwarding to another Zuplo project

Requests to httpbin.org or other external services work fine, but requests to *.zuplo.app return 522.

Checklist:

Check that the downstream Zuplo project's environment is not a development environment (ending in .zuplo.dev ). Development environments have stricter rate limits (1,000 requests per minute) and may reject connections under load. Verify TLS is working — the outer gateway connects to the downstream over HTTPS. If the downstream has a custom domain with certificate issues, the TLS handshake fails and produces a 522. Look at the outer gateway's logs for connection error details. The Zuplo runtime logs include the error message when an outbound fetch fails.

Caller receives the upstream 401 directly

This is the expected behavior. The URL Forward Handler and custom fetch handlers both return the upstream's HTTP status and body as-is. If the caller sees 401 , the downstream project rejected the request at the HTTP level (not a connection failure).

If the downstream uses API key authentication and the caller's key is not valid on the downstream project, the downstream returns 401 . Review the Propagating authentication section to choose the right credential strategy.

Mismatched response content types

The downstream project returns JSON but the caller receives an unexpected content type or an empty body.

Checklist:

Verify the downstream route is configured to return the expected content type. Check the handler and outbound policies on the downstream project. If using a custom fetch handler on the outer gateway, make sure you are forwarding the upstream's content-type header. The example handler in Pattern B preserves all upstream headers. Check whether an outbound policy on the outer gateway transforms or strips the response body.

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