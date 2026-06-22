Proxying Between Zuplo Gateways
Some architectures call for one Zuplo gateway to sit in front of one or more other Zuplo gateways. A "product" gateway might aggregate several team-owned "member" gateways, a BFF might fan out to multiple internal APIs, or a migration might route a subset of traffic through a new project while the old one still serves the rest.
This guide covers the patterns, auth propagation strategies, error-handling pitfalls, and troubleshooting steps you need when the upstream is another Zuplo project.
When this pattern makes sense
- Product-of-products — A single public API endpoint forwards different path prefixes to separate Zuplo projects, each owned by a different team.
- Backend for frontend (BFF) — A gateway aggregates data from multiple downstream Zuplo-managed APIs into a single response.
- Tenant routing — Requests are routed to different Zuplo projects based on tenant identity or API key metadata. See User-Based Backend Routing for a detailed walkthrough of this approach.
- Gradual migration — During a migration, a new gateway forwards unhandled routes to the old gateway.
If you use a Managed Dedicated deployment with an enterprise plan, consider
Federated Gateways instead. Federated
Gateways is an enterprise add-on that uses the
local:// protocol for
inter-environment communication within the same dedicated instance, avoiding the
public internet and providing lower latency.
Choosing an approach
Pattern A: URL Forward Handler
The URL Forward Handler is the simplest option. It proxies the request — method, headers, and body — to the downstream Zuplo project without writing any code.
Code
{ "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "${env.DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL}" } } }
Store the downstream URL (for example
https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app) in an
environment variable so you can change
it per environment without modifying route configuration.
The URL Forward Handler appends the incoming path to the
baseUrl. If the outer
gateway receives
GET /orders/123 and the
baseUrl is
https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app, the forwarded request goes to
https://member-api-main-abc123.zuplo.app/orders/123.
When to use this pattern:
- You want zero-code proxying and are happy forwarding the request as-is.
- You do not need to inspect or transform the upstream response before returning it to the caller.
Pattern B: Custom fetch handler
A Function Handler gives you full control over the outbound request and lets you inspect the upstream response before returning it to the caller. This is the recommended pattern when you need to propagate authentication credentials, transform the response, or surface upstream error details.
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function ( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ): Promise<Response> { const url = new URL(request.url); const upstreamUrl = `${environment.DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL}${url.pathname}${url.search}`; const upstreamResponse = await fetch(upstreamUrl, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: request.body, }); // Return the upstream response directly, preserving status and headers return new Response(upstreamResponse.body, { status: upstreamResponse.status, headers: upstreamResponse.headers, }); }
When to use this pattern:
- You need to add, remove, or transform headers before forwarding.
- You need to read the upstream response body (for example, to merge responses from multiple downstreams).
- You want to return the exact upstream status code and body to the caller instead of receiving an opaque 522. See Surfacing upstream errors below.
Pattern C: Federated Gateways (Managed Dedicated)
On a Managed Dedicated plan, use the
local:// protocol to call other environments in the same instance:
Code
{ "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "local://member-api-main-abc123" } } }
This avoids the public internet entirely. The Lambda handler is not supported for federated calls — use URL Forward, URL Rewrite, or a Function Handler instead.
Propagating authentication
When the outer gateway authenticates a request (using API Key Authentication, JWT authentication, or another method), the inner gateway still needs to trust that request. There are several patterns for propagating identity between gateways.
Forward the original credential
The simplest approach is to forward the caller's original
Authorization header
(or API key header) to the downstream gateway. Both the URL Forward Handler and
the custom fetch handler forward request headers by default, so if the
downstream gateway accepts the same credentials, this works without extra
configuration.
If the outer and inner gateways use different API key buckets or different JWT issuers, forwarding the original credential does not work. Use one of the patterns below instead.
Shared secret header
Store a shared secret in an environment variable on both projects. On the outer gateway, use a Set Headers policy to add the secret as a custom header. On the inner gateway, validate the header in an inbound policy or use the same Set Headers policy to check the value.
Code
{ "name": "set-backend-secret", "policyType": "set-headers-inbound", "handler": { "export": "SetHeadersInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "headers": [ { "name": "x-gateway-secret", "value": "$env(DOWNSTREAM_SECRET)" } ] } } }
See Securing your backend for a complete walkthrough of this approach.
Upstream Zuplo JWT
The Upstream Zuplo JWT policy generates a short-lived, self-signed JWT and attaches it to the outbound request. Configure the inner gateway to validate this JWT using the OpenID JWT Authentication policy with Zuplo's JWKS endpoint.
This is the most robust option for service-to-service authentication between Zuplo projects because it does not require sharing static secrets and the token includes claims you can use for authorization on the downstream side.
Surfacing upstream errors instead of 522
A common problem when proxying between Zuplo gateways: the downstream gateway
returns a
401 Unauthorized (or another error), but the caller sees a
522
instead.
Why this happens
Zuplo's managed edge environment uses connection-level timeouts between the
gateway and the origin server. A
522 status code means a connection-level
failure occurred between the gateway and the upstream. The
Platform Limits documentation lists two scenarios that
produce a 522: a Complete TCP Connection timeout at 19 seconds and a TCP ACK
Timeout at 90 seconds.
A
522 can also appear when the upstream closes the connection unexpectedly —
for example, if the downstream gateway rejects the TLS handshake, returns a
connection reset, or takes too long to send the response headers.
When the downstream Zuplo project returns an HTTP error like
401 or
500,
that is not a 522. The 522 means the connection itself failed before an HTTP
response was received. If you are seeing 522 instead of the expected upstream
error, the issue is at the network or TLS layer, not the HTTP layer.
Common causes of 522 between Zuplo projects
- DNS resolution failure — The downstream URL is incorrect or the environment no longer exists.
- TLS handshake failure — Misconfigured custom domain or certificate issue on the downstream project.
- Connection timeout — The downstream project takes longer than 19 seconds to accept the TCP connection, usually because it is overloaded or misconfigured.
- Egress restrictions — In some network configurations, outbound connections from one Zuplo project to another may be restricted.
Returning the actual upstream error
If the TCP connection succeeds but the upstream returns an HTTP error (like 401 or 500), the URL Forward Handler already returns that status code to the caller. You do not need to do anything extra — the upstream's status and body flow through.
If you need more control (for example, to log the upstream error or transform it before returning), use a custom fetch handler:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function ( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ): Promise<Response> { const url = new URL(request.url); const upstreamUrl = `${environment.DOWNSTREAM_GATEWAY_URL}${url.pathname}${url.search}`; try { const upstreamResponse = await fetch(upstreamUrl, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: request.body, }); if (!upstreamResponse.ok) { context.log.warn( `Upstream returned ${upstreamResponse.status} for ${url.pathname}`, ); } return new Response(upstreamResponse.body, { status: upstreamResponse.status, headers: upstreamResponse.headers, }); } catch (error) { context.log.error(`Failed to reach upstream: ${error}`); return new Response( JSON.stringify({ type: "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/502", title: "Bad Gateway", status: 502, detail: "The upstream service is unreachable.", }), { status: 502, headers: { "content-type": "application/problem+json" }, }, ); } }
This handler catches connection-level errors (which would otherwise surface as
a 522) and returns a structured
502 Bad Gateway response. When the upstream
does return an HTTP response, the status and body pass through unchanged.
Custom domains across the fleet
When multiple Zuplo projects form a gateway chain, decide where to attach your custom domain:
- Outer gateway only — The most common setup. Attach your custom domain (for
example,
api.example.com) to the outer gateway project and let the inner gateways use their default
*.zuplo.appURLs. Callers only see your custom domain.
- Every gateway — Useful when internal teams also call the inner gateways directly for testing or monitoring. Each project gets its own custom domain.
Putting the custom domain only on the outer gateway simplifies DNS management and certificate renewal. The inner gateways are implementation details that callers do not need to know about.
Cost considerations
Request traffic is metered at the account level, and every project in the chain counts against the same shared allowance. A single client request that fans out to three downstream Zuplo projects results in four billed requests: one on the outer gateway and one on each downstream project.
Review Platform Limits and your plan's monthly request allowance before designing a fan-out architecture. If the request volume is high, consider whether a single Zuplo project with path-based routing can replace the multi-project topology.
Troubleshooting
522 with no logs on the downstream project
The outer gateway's runtime could not establish a TCP connection to the downstream project. The request never reached the inner gateway, so there are no logs there.
Checklist:
- Verify the downstream URL is correct. Check the environment variable value in
the outer gateway project. A typo in the environment name (for example,
maininstead of
main-abc123) produces a DNS failure.
- Confirm the downstream project is deployed and its environment is active. Open the downstream project in the Zuplo Portal and check the environment status.
- If using a custom domain on the downstream project, verify the DNS CNAME
record points to
cname.zuplo.appand the certificate is valid.
522 only when forwarding to another Zuplo project
Requests to
httpbin.org or other external services work fine, but requests to
*.zuplo.app return 522.
Checklist:
- Check that the downstream Zuplo project's environment is not a development
environment (ending in
.zuplo.dev). Development environments have stricter rate limits (1,000 requests per minute) and may reject connections under load.
- Verify TLS is working — the outer gateway connects to the downstream over HTTPS. If the downstream has a custom domain with certificate issues, the TLS handshake fails and produces a 522.
- Look at the outer gateway's logs for connection error details. The Zuplo
runtime logs include the error message when an outbound
fetchfails.
Caller receives the upstream 401 directly
This is the expected behavior. The URL Forward Handler and custom fetch handlers
both return the upstream's HTTP status and body as-is. If the caller sees
401,
the downstream project rejected the request at the HTTP level (not a connection
failure).
If the downstream uses API key authentication and the caller's key is not valid
on the downstream project, the downstream returns
401. Review the
Propagating authentication section to choose the
right credential strategy.
Mismatched response content types
The downstream project returns JSON but the caller receives an unexpected content type or an empty body.
Checklist:
- Verify the downstream route is configured to return the expected content type. Check the handler and outbound policies on the downstream project.
- If using a custom fetch handler on the outer gateway, make sure you are
forwarding the upstream's
content-typeheader. The example handler in Pattern B preserves all upstream headers.
- Check whether an outbound policy on the outer gateway transforms or strips the response body.
Related resources
- URL Forward Handler
- Function Handler
- Federated Gateways (Managed Dedicated)
- Securing your backend
- Platform Limits
- Gateway Timeout error
- Request Lifecycle
- Custom Domains
- Environment Variables