Self-Serve Plan Management #

Customers on our self-serve plans can now manage and pay for their Zuplo play in the Zuplo portal. Payment and plan management powered by Stripe

New Environment Page #

The environment page in the Zuplo Portal has been updated to show the environment status, more details about the environment, and search.

Self-Serve Account Members #

Account members can now be added, invited, and removed through the Zuplo Portal.