New Self-Serve Capabilities

Custom Domains #

Custom Domains can now be fully managed from the Zuplo Portal on all accounts types that support custom domains.

Account + Project Users #

All aspects of managing account and project members can be performed from the developer portal. Additionally, you can now see who has been invited, but not yet accepted their invitations.

Environment Management #

Environments can now be redeployed or deleted through the Zuplo Portal. Redeploying is useful when you want to change the environment variables without editing code of a source-driven environment.