Tunnel Troubleshooting

Setting up a secure tunnel involves configuring several different networks to work together. When setting up your tunnel it is common for traffic to initially not reach your destination initially. This is almost always caused by configurations (firewalls, VPCs, IAM rules, etc.) in your internal network.

Tunnel status #

As a first step, check if the tunnel is up and running. You can use the following CLI command to check the status of the tunnel:

# For brevity, the commands assume that you have exported your API key as an environment variable, # export ZUPLO_API_KEY=zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx zup tunnel list # Get the list of tunnels zup tunnel describe --tunnel-id tnl_xxxxxxxxxxx # Narrow it down to the problematic tunnel

Check the status field from the output of zup tunnel describe . If it is "down" that means that your tunnel is not up. If you are using a Docker container, check the container for errors. It takes a few seconds for new tunnels to register with the Cloudflare network for the first time.

Tunnel Logging #

If the tunnel is up (as verified in the previous step) but you are not seeing any traffic, you can inspect the logs to see if there are any network or IAM issues that might be blocking a connection.

The tunnel by default logs only errors. For the purposes of debugging, it is useful to set a more verbose log level. To set logging to a different level, simply set the environment variable TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL on your Zuplo tunnel instance to debug . Other log levels available are info , warn , error , and fatal , but debug is recommended for troubleshooting.

The way you set an environment variable will vary depending on where you deployed the tunnel. If you are using a Docker container, you can set it as the environment variables for the container. See your cloud provider's documentation for more details.

TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL=debug