Tunnel Troubleshooting
Setting up a secure tunnel involves configuring several different networks to work together. When setting up your tunnel it is common for traffic to initially not reach your destination initially. This is almost always caused by configurations (firewalls, VPCs, IAM rules, etc.) in your internal network.
Tunnel status#
As a first step, check if the tunnel is up and running. You can use the following CLI command to check the status of the tunnel:
Check the
status field from the output of
zup tunnel describe. If it is
"down" that means that your tunnel is not up. If you are using a Docker
container, check the container for errors. It takes a few seconds for new
tunnels to register with the Cloudflare network for the first time.
Tunnel Logging#
If the tunnel is up (as verified in the previous step) but you are not seeing any traffic, you can inspect the logs to see if there are any network or IAM issues that might be blocking a connection.
The tunnel by default logs only errors. For the purposes of debugging, it is
useful to set a more verbose log level. To set logging to a different level,
simply set the environment variable
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL on your Zuplo tunnel
instance to
debug. Other log levels available are
info,
warn,
error, and
fatal, but
debug is recommended for troubleshooting.
The way you set an environment variable will vary depending on where you deployed the tunnel. If you are using a Docker container, you can set it as the environment variables for the container. See your cloud provider's documentation for more details.
Once you are done debugging, we recommend resetting the log level to something
less verbose since the
debug level can generate a lot of logs.