January 29, 2023 Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)
We just published a new video showing how you can add smart routing, behind a
single common API for multiple backends, in 1 page of TypeScript. Metadata is
loaded from an external service (in this case,
Xata but you
could use Supabase, Mongo etc).
Here's the code used in the demonstration:
import {
ZuploContext,
ZuploRequest,
environment,
ZoneCache,
} from "@zuplo/runtime" ;
interface RouteInfo {
customerId : string ;
primaryUrl : string ;
secondaryUrl ?: string ;
}
const CACHE_KEY = "ROUTE_RECORDS" ;
const CACHE_NAME = "ROUTE_INFO" ;
async function loadRouteInfoFromApi ( context : ZuploContext ) {
const cache = new ZoneCache ( CACHE_NAME , context);
const records = await cache. get ( CACHE_KEY );
if ( ! records) {
const options = {
method: "POST" ,
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${ environment . XATA_API_KEY }` ,
"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,
},
body: '{"page":{"size":15}}' ,
};
const response = await fetch (
"https://YOUR-XATA-URL.xata.sh/db/test:main/tables/routing/query" ,
options,
);
const data = await response. json ();
cache. put ( CACHE_KEY , data.records, 300 ); // 5 minutes
context.log. info ( "RouteInfo loaded from API" );
return data.records;
}
context.log. info ( "RouteInfo loaded from Cache" );
return records;
}
export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) {
const customerId = request.user.data.customerId;
const routing = await loadRouteInfoFromApi (context);
const routeInfo = routing. find (( r ) => r.customerId === customerId);
if ( ! routeInfo) {
return new Response ( `No route found for customer '${ customerId }'` , {
status: 404 ,
});
}
const response = await fetch (routeInfo.primaryUrl);
if (response.status !== 200 && routeInfo.secondaryUrl) {
context.log. info (
`First request failed, trying secondary (${ response . status })` ,
);
const response2 = await fetch (routeInfo.secondaryUrl);
return response2;
}
return response; }
