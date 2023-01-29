Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

January 29, 2023

Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)

We just published a new video showing how you can add smart routing, behind a single common API for multiple backends, in 1 page of TypeScript. Metadata is loaded from an external service (in this case, Xata but you could use Supabase, Mongo etc).

Here's the code used in the demonstration:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment, ZoneCache, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface RouteInfo { customerId : string ; primaryUrl : string ; secondaryUrl ?: string ; } const CACHE_KEY = "ROUTE_RECORDS" ; const CACHE_NAME = "ROUTE_INFO" ; async function loadRouteInfoFromApi ( context : ZuploContext ) { const cache = new ZoneCache ( CACHE_NAME , context); const records = await cache. get ( CACHE_KEY ); if ( ! records) { const options = { method: "POST" , headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ environment . XATA_API_KEY }` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, body: '{"page":{"size":15}}' , }; const response = await fetch ( "https://YOUR-XATA-URL.xata.sh/db/test:main/tables/routing/query" , options, ); const data = await response. json (); cache. put ( CACHE_KEY , data.records, 300 ); // 5 minutes context.log. info ( "RouteInfo loaded from API" ); return data.records; } context.log. info ( "RouteInfo loaded from Cache" ); return records; } export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const customerId = request.user.data.customerId; const routing = await loadRouteInfoFromApi (context); const routeInfo = routing. find (( r ) => r.customerId === customerId); if ( ! routeInfo) { return new Response ( `No route found for customer '${ customerId }'` , { status: 404 , }); } const response = await fetch (routeInfo.primaryUrl); if (response.status !== 200 && routeInfo.secondaryUrl) { context.log. info ( `First request failed, trying secondary (${ response . status })` , ); const response2 = await fetch (routeInfo.secondaryUrl); return response2; } return response; }

