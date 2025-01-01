Job Description

Zuplo is reimagining the API Gateway for developers. Founded by the folks behind Auth0’s developer experience and Azure API Management, we are an innovative and fast-growing startup that is moved by building products developers love to use. Our team is passionate, collaborative, and driven by a shared vision to create exceptional products and services.

As we scale, we're looking for a talented Backend Engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability, scalability, and performance of our infrastructure.

We believe in fostering a growth mindset, valuing feedback, and empowering our team to continuously improve. Employees at Zuplo are expected to be highly committed, adaptable, and ready to take on diverse responsibilities to drive our vision forward. It’s not always easy, but it’s always rewarding.

We are not a 9-to-5 company. Zuplo is fully remote and offers flexible working hours but also expects high output and quality. Zuplo is a fast-paced, highly adaptable environment where we work hard, learn fast, and push boundaries. We respect the importance of work-life balance, but also expect a high level of commitment when deadlines are approaching or challenges arise. This isn't just a job—it's an opportunity to grow, learn, and make a significant impact on a rapidly growing company that wants to fix a multi-billion dollar market. If you're looking for a place where your contributions will be recognized, your skills will be challenged, and you’ll grow alongside a passionate team, Zuplo is the place for you.

Responsibilities

Design, implement, and manage scalable and secure cloud-based infrastructure using a variety of cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP, Akaimi, and Cloudflare.

Write and maintain code primarily on Zuplo’s backend - primarily in Node.js, Go, and some C++.

Manage and optimize Kubernetes clusters for application deployment, scaling, and monitoring.

Automate CI/CD pipelines to streamline development, testing, and deployment workflows.

Ensure high availability, disaster recovery, and fault-tolerant systems.

Monitor system performance and implement proactive improvements to enhance reliability and efficiency.

Collaborate closely with developers to optimize system architecture and deployment processes.

Maintain and improve infrastructure as code (IaC) practices using tools like Terraform, Pulumi, or CloudFormation.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies to drive innovation within the team.

Skills and Qualifications:

Required:

Experience building and maintaining highly available systems.

Expert level knowledge of languages and frameworks such as Node.js, Typescript, and Go.

Strong experience with AWS and/or GCP cloud platforms.

Proven experience with Kubernetes for orchestration and containerized application management.

Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions).

Solid understanding of networking, DNS, firewalls, and load balancers in cloud environments.

Experience with monitoring and observability tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack).

Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools (e.g., Terraform, Pulumi). Preferred:

Experience in startups or fast-paced environments.

Familiarity with multi-cloud strategies and hybrid deployments.

Understanding of security best practices in cloud and containerized environments.

Experience with serverless architectures and tools.

What We Offer:

A fully remote position.

Competitive salary and equity.

An opportunity to work with a passionate and driven team.

Continuous learning and professional development opportunities.

The chance to make a significant impact on our growing startup.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com