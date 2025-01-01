Job Description

The new Chief of Staff at Zuplo will work closely with the CEO, Josh Twist to fulfill a wide range of needs across the business. You will effectively become the CEO’s right-hand-person and work daily with Josh to augment his responsibilities and contribute to core initiatives including, in no particular order:

Go To Market strategy and execution

Partner / Channel strategy and execution

Investor relations

Board Meeting preparation

Sales process and revenue operations

Financial Operations support (limited as we have an on-staff accountant)

Weekly Reporting

The successful candidate will

Have a positive can-do attitude, ability to energize a situation and a bias for action. Be resourceful and not get blocked on critical activities easily. Escalate concerns early and often, be willing to disagree with Josh (or others) and call out their opinion. Be an excellent communicator - in person, on zoom and in writing. Be hungry - this will be your company too and you want it to win and beat the bad guys as much as the rest of the team. Be willing to do what it takes - we’re a small startup and everybody mucks in on ‘lowly’ activities occasionally. Be technically competent, able to grasp great at productivity-tools including creating spreadsheets, decks etc. Love personal growth - both for their career and personal life. Be extremely fungible and able to take on a variety of tasks (startup life!) Be fun to work with and a great collaborator.

The successful candidate does not need to be

Deeply technical or have an engineering background An admin, managing Josh’s calendar (though see #6 above)

Examples of responsibilities

Partner / Channel Strategy and Execution #

We are currently onboarding a new partner and our execution on enabling their sales force and maximizing the potential of this relationship is probably the most important thing we will work on in 2025. You will play a critical role in driving the execution and delivery of this, working closely with myself and the Partner’s corporate development team and field to ensure we operate this at peak.

Investor Relations #

Zuplo will likely be fundraising in the first half of 2025 and we will need to start preparations for this right away. The successful candidate will help prepare a great story and deck to get investors excited about leaning into Zuplo.

Critical Business Reporting #

The rhythm of our business is currently lacking in maturity and we need a savvy, data aware person to help design and execute the right process and reporting here across sales, go-to-market and more. The successful candidate will be responsible for getting us to a much better state here.

Board Meeting Preparation #

Our board meetings are quarterly and we need help to improve our board meeting preparation, with information feeding in from the above critical business reporting function.

Growth Team Support #

Partner closely with our growth team to lean on strategy and execution across a range of tasks.

Cultural Czar #

We want to build a culture of excellence and Zuplo and ideally this role could take a lead in establishing that culture, identifying issues with our culture today and help us make Zuplo a great place, where people do their best work and are dedicated to growing.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com