Wherever you do your best work

Location Wherever you do your best work

Job Description

About Us #

Hey there! We’re Zuplo, your friendly neighborhood API management company, here to make the digital world a little shinier and a lot more fun. We’re on a mission to create the sleekest, sexiest, and downright best API platform in the APIverse. The tl;dr is we're building the Vercel for APIs, and need an experience to match.

But here’s the thing: we can’t do it without a designer who’s part visionary, part pixel perfectionist, and part creative genius. That's where you come in.

The Gig #

You’ll be the Michelangelo of our digital Sistine Chapel, working on:

Zuplo UI: We want to dazzle users every time they click a button or scroll a page. If you can make our interface so intuitive that our grandmas could use it (and maybe even want to), then you’re our kind of designer.

Open Source Projects: Ever heard of Zudoku, RateMyOpenAPI, and Mockbin.io? If not, you will soon! These are our babies, and they need a design glow-up that’ll make them the talk of the tech world. We have more projects queued up that will need your love too.

Website & Social Presence: Our website and social channels are like our digital front porch. We need you to make it the kind of porch people want to hang out on—chilled lemonade optional, but highly encouraged.

Brand Brilliance: Help us craft a brand that stands out like a beacon in the fog of the digital sea. We want Zuplo to be on the mind of every developer that works on APIs.

You can craft beautiful, usable user interfaces that delight technical folks.

You're technical enough to have some empathy with our target audience (engineers/developers). Previous experience designing developer tools is a huge plus!

Your portfolio is so impressive it should have its own IMDb page.

You’re a self-starter who can take an idea and run with it. Like Usain Bolt.

Competitive salary (because we know good work deserves good pay).

Flexible working hours (we care about what you create, not when you create it).

A team that feels more like a family—if your family was obsessed with APIs and memes.

The chance to make something truly special that people will remember. (No pressure!)

Apply Now #

Ready to make Zuplo the crown jewel of the APIverse? Send us your portfolio and tell us why you’re the designer we never knew we always needed.

P.S. If you’re still reading this, you’re already our kind of person.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com