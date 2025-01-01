Job Description

Zuplo is reimagining the API Gateway for developers. Founded by the folks behind Auth0’s developer experience and Azure API Management, we are an innovative and fast-growing startup that is moved by building products developers love to use. Our team is passionate, collaborative, and driven by a shared vision to create exceptional products and services.

As we scale, we're looking for an outstanding product-focused engineer who is passionate about APIs and has the desire to own significant portions of our product. As a Zuplo engineer, you will be given ownership of whole product areas and be expected to quickly deliver amazing experiences to our customers.

We believe in fostering a growth mindset, valuing feedback, and empowering our team to continuously improve. Employees at Zuplo are expected to be highly committed, adaptable, and ready to take on diverse responsibilities to drive our vision forward. It’s not always easy, but it’s always rewarding.

We are not a 9-to-5 company. Zuplo is fully remote and offers flexible working hours but also expects high output and quality. Zuplo is a fast-paced, highly adaptable environment where we work hard, learn fast, and push boundaries. We respect the importance of work-life balance, but also expect a high level of commitment when deadlines are approaching or challenges arise. This isn't just a job—it's an opportunity to grow, learn, and make a significant impact on a rapidly growing company that wants to fix a multi-billion dollar market. If you're looking for a place where your contributions will be recognized, your skills will be challenged, and you’ll grow alongside a passionate team, Zuplo is the place for you.

Responsibilities

Design and implement API management features end-to-end

Write and maintain code on Zuplo’s backend - primarily in Node.js, Go - and frontend - primarily in React, Typescript.

Quickly prototype new features; research and understand design tradeoffs; and clearly articulate and refine architecture decisions

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies to drive innovation within the team.

You may be a good fit if...

You are passionate about developer experiences and don’t accept that good enough is good enough

You can write and communicate extremely well

You are an amazing engineer who is capable of making product decisions and can empathize with the customer

Can handle multiple priorities and are okay with switching tasks when required (i.e. urgent customer issue)

Skills and Qualifications:

Experience building and maintaining full-stack web applications.

Expert level knowledge of languages and frameworks such as Node.js/Deno, Typescript, and React.

Experience in startups or fast-paced environments.

Experience with developing backends in Go.

Experience with cloud platforms like AWS/GCP/Azure.

Experience with serverless architectures (ex. AWS Lambda) and tools.

Experience building and maintaining developer tooling.

We understand that not everyone is going to check every box on this list. What is most important is that you are a passionate engineer that is capable of building amazing software. We are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and high performance team.

What We Offer:

A fully remote position.

Competitive salary and equity.

An opportunity to work with a passionate and driven team.

Continuous learning and professional development opportunities.

The chance to make a significant impact on our growing startup.

IMPORTANT We strongly prefer candidates in the UK/EU. We likely won't be able to accommodate applications outside of this region - but might be able to make US East coast work for exceptional engineers.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com