Job Description

Zuplo is re-imagining the API Gateway for developers. Founded by the folks behind Auth0’s developer experience and Azure API Management, we are an innovative and fast-growing startup that is moved by building products developers love to use. Our team is passionate, collaborative, and driven by a shared vision to create exceptional products and services.

As we scale, we're looking for a talented Sales Architect / Sales Engineer / Solutions Architect to join our team and play a pivotal role in a significant expansion of our business.

We believe in fostering a growth mindset, valuing feedback, and empowering our team to continuously improve. Employees at Zuplo are expected to be highly committed, adaptable, and ready to take on diverse responsibilities to drive our vision forward. It’s not always easy, but it’s always rewarding.

We are not a 9-to-5 company. Zuplo is fully remote and offers flexible working hours but also expects high output and quality. Zuplo is a fast-paced, highly adaptable environment where we work hard, learn fast, and push boundaries. We respect the importance of work-life balance, but also expect a high level of commitment when deadlines are approaching or challenges arise. This isn't just a job—it's an opportunity to grow, learn, and make a significant impact on a rapidly growing company that wants to fix a multi-billion dollar market.

If you're looking for a place where your contributions will be recognized, your skills will be challenged, and you’ll grow alongside a passionate team, Zuplo is the place for you.

The successful candidate will be:

Confident in front of customers, able to get folks excited about great products

Technical enough to get into the weeds with technical customers

Familiar with APIs and, ideally, API gateways

Great at demoing products

A lively, collaborative, energizing person to work with

Positive in attitude, with a can-do spirit

This person will work closely with Josh, the CEO of Zuplo and learn how to present, demo and solve problems with Zuplo and quickly get to the point where they can do this live in front of prospective clients. One of the great things about Zuplo is how easy it is to demo, and solve problems with our platform - it’s genuinely fun to watch the delight in customers eyes when you show them how we can solve problems other platforms struggle with in minutes.

You’ll also work closely with our partners and partner sales teams.

There’ll be generous compensation and equity ownership in the company.

Apply by emailing jobs[at]zuplo.com