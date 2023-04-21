April 21 2023: Weekly Roundup
Secure Tunnel Management#
Secure Tunnels can now be managed using the Zuplo CLI or using the Developer API
String interpolated environment variables#
When using environment variables in with string interpolation in
routes.json
or your OpenAPI file, i.e.
"option": "my-$env(ENV_VAR)-value"
undefined
environment variables would result in the string "undefined" (Javascript's
result of
${undefined}). Instead undefined variables will now result in an
empty string.
Developer Portal Enhancements#
Developer portal has been updated for improved performance and better error handling. Documentation improvements.
Environment Variable API + CLI#
Environment variables can now be managed via the Zuplo CLI or the Developer API
New Account Settings section in Portal#
Zuplo Portal now includes an account level settings with settings for billing.
Other#
- Added
bcrypt.jslibrary