New API Playground & Additional Log Fields
API Playground#
The Zuplo Developer portal is the easiest way to create beautiful documentation for your API - today, it gets even better with a new API Playground. The API Playground allows your users to immediately call your API without leaving the browser. Try it out now on Zuplo's API docs or create your own in the Portal.
Custom Log Additional Fields#
Logging plugins now include several new fields to help filter logs for different environment types:
The names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the
conventions of each log service. So
environmentType may be
environmentType,
environment_type, or
environment-type.
environment: This is the name of your Zuplo environment. This will be the same as your Zuplo subdomain. i.e. if your Zuplo URL is
https://silver-lemming-main-b0cef33.zuplo.app, the environment is
silver-lemming-main-b0cef33
environmentType: This indicates where your environment is running. Possible values are:
edge: Environments deployed to our 300+ edge locations
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-
environmentStage: This indicates the deployment stage of your environment. Possible values are:
production: Environments deployed from your default git branch
preview: Environments deployed from any other git branch
working-copy: Environments deployed to your single-instance dev server
local: When running with Zuplo local development
-