New API Playground & Additional Log Fields

API Playground #

The Zuplo Developer portal is the easiest way to create beautiful documentation for your API - today, it gets even better with a new API Playground. The API Playground allows your users to immediately call your API without leaving the browser. Try it out now on Zuplo's API docs or create your own in the Portal.

Custom Log Additional Fields #

Logging plugins now include several new fields to help filter logs for different environment types:

The names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the conventions of each log service. So environmentType may be environmentType , environment_type , or environment-type .