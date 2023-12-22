Portal Updates

Usage Dashboard #

Account usage is now shown in the Portal. This allows you to track total requests, bandwidth, and compute.

New Fonts & Icons #

You might have noticed that the fonts and icons on the Portal feel a bit more modern. We have been working on improving the readability and usability of the site. We have more in store in January.

Manual Test Console Deprecation #

You likely noticed that a few months ago we shipped an update so you can access the API test console from withing the Route Editor in the Zuplo portal by clicking the "Test" button. As a result of this change, we will be deprecating and removing the API Test Console tab in January.