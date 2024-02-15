Portal Improvements + Docs Search

We have made a number of improvements over the past weeks to the Zuplo Developer Portal to enhance the user experience and provide more functionality. A few of the new features are highlighted below.

New Layout and Fonts : We have updated the portal with a new layout and developer-friendly fonts to improve readability and usability.

CMD+K Navigation : We have added a CMD+K menu for easier navigation. This feature allows developers to quickly access different parts of the portal without having to navigate through multiple pages.

Services Section: We have introduced a new section in the portal for managing Zuplo services. This section allows developers to manage API Keys, Monetization, and other Zuplo services in one place.

These improvements are part of our ongoing effort to make the Zuplo Developer Portal more user-friendly and functional. We hope these changes will enhance your experience and productivity. If you have any feedback or suggestions, we would love to hear from you.

Improved Doc Search & AI Assistance #

We have added Inkeep's new documentation search and AI assistance to our documentation site. This feature allows developers to quickly search for relevant documentation and get AI-powered assistance for common questions. We believe this feature will help developers find the information they need more quickly and easily.