Redirect Forwarding in URL Forward handler

We have added the ability to specify redirect behavior for the URL Forward
handler using a new
forwardRedirects option.
You can implement this manually from
routes.oas.json in your Zuplo project by
adding it to the
options object for
urlForwardHandler on any route you want
to use it on.
"paths": {
"/v1/links": {
"x-zuplo-path": {
"pathMode": "open-api"
},
"get": {
"summary": "Gets a list of links",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "urlForwardHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"baseUrl": "${env.BASE_URL}",
"forwardRedirects": true
}
},
"policies": {
"inbound": []
}
}
}
}
}
When set to false or not specified, redirects won't be followed - the status and
location header will be returned as received.