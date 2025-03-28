Redirect Forwarding in URL Forward handler

March 28, 2025

We have added the ability to specify redirect behavior for the URL Forward handler using a new forwardRedirects option.

You can implement this manually from routes.oas.json in your Zuplo project by adding it to the options object for urlForwardHandler on any route you want to use it on.

"paths" : { "/v1/links" : { "x-zuplo-path" : { "pathMode" : "open-api" }, "get" : { "summary" : "Gets a list of links" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "${env.BASE_URL}" , "forwardRedirects" : true } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } } } } }