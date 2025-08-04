August 4, 2025 Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-12

This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-08-04 to Sunday, 2025-08-10.

Summary

This week’s updates bring significant improvements to the Dev Portal’s developer experience and reliability. Key highlights include the introduction of syntax highlighting language icons for better code readability, new Secret & Value components for enhanced documentation capabilities, and important fixes for catalog hydration and API key management. We’ve also made a breaking change to treat .md files as plain Markdown for improved compatibility. Additionally, several documentation updates and dependency upgrades ensure the platform remains secure and up-to-date.

Breaking Changes 🛠

Markdown file handling update: .md files are now treated as plain Markdown instead of MDX. This change improves compatibility with standard Markdown files and prevents unexpected behavior when importing legacy documentation. #1431

Features 🎉

Syntax highlighting language icons : Code blocks now display language-specific icons in the syntax highlighting, making it easier to identify the programming language at a glance. This visual enhancement improves code readability across documentation. #1442

Secret & Value components: New components for displaying secrets and values in documentation with enhanced security features. These components provide a standardized way to show sensitive information with appropriate masking and copy functionality. #1416

Fixes 🐛

Catalog hydration error resolved : Fixed a critical issue where the API catalog would fail to hydrate properly on initial page load, causing content to disappear or display incorrectly. #1432

Localized dates and prefixes : Resolved issues with mixed locale handling that caused dates and URL prefixes to display inconsistently across different language versions of the documentation. #1439

Syntax highlighting improvements : Addressed multiple edge cases in syntax highlighting that caused code blocks to render incorrectly or lose formatting in certain scenarios. #1441

Category titles from OpenAPI : The Dev Portal now correctly uses the x-displayName extension from OpenAPI specifications to display custom category titles, providing better control over API documentation organization. #1437

Meta tags rendering : Fixed an issue where meta tags for SEO and social sharing were not being properly rendered, improving search engine visibility and social media previews. #1448

API Key creation button: Resolved a bug where the “Create API Key” button on the API Key Settings page was non-functional, preventing users from generating new API keys through the interface. #1435

Documentation 📚

Configuration terminology update : Updated documentation to use consistent terminology, changing references from “page” to “site” in configuration examples for clarity. #1430

Auth0 integration guide: Enhanced the Auth0 authentication setup instructions to include the required audience parameter configuration, ensuring proper API authorization. #1453

Other Changes 🔄

Build performance improvements : Removed Nx Cloud cache to improve build reliability and reduce complexity in the CI/CD pipeline. #1449

Development environment updates : Updated VS Code workspace settings for Markdown files to ensure consistent formatting across the team. #1452

Documentation exclusions: Added frontmatter to internal documentation notes to exclude them from the public Zuplo documentation site. #1450