Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-19
This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-08-11 to Sunday, 2025-08-17.
Summary
This release focused on improving the stability and reliability of the Dev Portal with multiple bug fixes related to OpenAPI 3.1 support, API reference documentation, and authentication components. Key improvements include better handling of complex schema references, enhanced pagination support, and fixes to API key management. The release also includes updates to several dependencies to ensure security and compatibility.
Features
No new features were introduced in this release.
Fixes
- Fixed OpenAPI 3.1 sibling properties in
$refresolution - Improved handling of OpenAPI specifications that use reference objects with sibling properties, ensuring proper schema resolution and documentation generation #1465
- Fixed
anyOfschema variants - Resolved issues with
anyOfschema handling to properly display all possible schema variations in the API documentation #1469
- Fixed API key secret duplicated elements - Eliminated duplicate elements appearing in API key secret management interfaces #1470
- Fixed
x-displayNamehandling in pagination - Corrected pagination component to properly respect custom display names defined through the
x-displayNameextension #1471
- Fixed API basename path collision - Resolved conflicts when API basename paths overlap, ensuring proper routing and documentation generation #1473
- Fixed missing response tabs - Restored response tabs that were not displaying correctly in API endpoint documentation #1472
Dependency Updates
- Updated TypeScript from 5.8.3 to 5.9.2 for improved type checking and performance
- Updated Vitest coverage tools from 3.2.1 to 3.2.4 for better test coverage reporting
- Updated json-schema-to-typescript-lite from 14.1.0 to 15.0.0 for enhanced TypeScript generation
- Updated YAML parser from 2.8.0 to 2.8.1 with bug fixes and improvements
- Updated React and related type definitions for compatibility and performance improvements
- Updated JSON Schema reference parser from 12.0.2 to 14.1.1 with enhanced schema resolution capabilities