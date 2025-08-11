August 11, 2025 Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-19

This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-08-11 to Sunday, 2025-08-17.

Summary

This release focused on improving the stability and reliability of the Dev Portal with multiple bug fixes related to OpenAPI 3.1 support, API reference documentation, and authentication components. Key improvements include better handling of complex schema references, enhanced pagination support, and fixes to API key management. The release also includes updates to several dependencies to ensure security and compatibility.

Features

No new features were introduced in this release.

Fixes

Fixed OpenAPI 3.1 sibling properties in $ref resolution - Improved handling of OpenAPI specifications that use reference objects with sibling properties, ensuring proper schema resolution and documentation generation #1465

- Improved handling of OpenAPI specifications that use reference objects with sibling properties, ensuring proper schema resolution and documentation generation #1465 Fixed anyOf schema variants - Resolved issues with anyOf schema handling to properly display all possible schema variations in the API documentation #1469

- Resolved issues with schema handling to properly display all possible schema variations in the API documentation #1469 Fixed API key secret duplicated elements - Eliminated duplicate elements appearing in API key secret management interfaces #1470

- Eliminated duplicate elements appearing in API key secret management interfaces #1470 Fixed x-displayName handling in pagination - Corrected pagination component to properly respect custom display names defined through the x-displayName extension #1471

- Corrected pagination component to properly respect custom display names defined through the extension #1471 Fixed API basename path collision - Resolved conflicts when API basename paths overlap, ensuring proper routing and documentation generation #1473

- Resolved conflicts when API basename paths overlap, ensuring proper routing and documentation generation #1473 Fixed missing response tabs - Restored response tabs that were not displaying correctly in API endpoint documentation #1472