GraphQL Articles and Best Practices

What is GraphQL? GraphQL is a query language for APIs that lets clients request exactly the data they need, improving efficiency and flexibility compared to traditional REST endpoints.

Why use GraphQL for my API? GraphQL reduces over-fetching and under-fetching of data, offers a robust type system, and simplifies versioning by allowing clients to query for specific fields and structures.

What tools can help me build a GraphQL API? Popular GraphQL server libraries include Apollo Server, Express GraphQL, and Graphene for Python. They provide schema definitions, resolvers, and integration with various data sources.